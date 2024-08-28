Home > Viral News > Trending “Stay up Until 3 a.m. Playing the Game” — Stay-at-Home Boyfriend’s Daily Routine Sparks Controversy "Bro's just a little princess." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Aug. 28 2024, 3:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @aleeanddavidd

A stay-at-home boyfriend's post is sparking controversy on TikTok after he documented a portion of what his average day looks like while his girlfriend goes out to work her job. Alee & David (@aleeanddavidd) regularly upload content documenting their home life and it seems that while there are some people who don't approve of their dynamic, there are others who have positive things to say about the couple.

"So I usually stay up until 3 a.m. playing the game, and then I go to bed," he says at the start of the video. It begins with him sitting in an outdoor gaming rig set up at night. He stops playing video games and then heads up to the bedroom where he joins his girlfriend in bed.

It appears as if there's a camera set up throughout the entirety of their house. He continues to narrate what his life looks like as a stay-at-home boyfriend. "My girlfriend wakes up around 5 a.m., and then she leaves for work around 6 a.m." She can be seen getting up and conversing with David before the two kiss and he goes back to sleep.

The exterior cameras of the home show her getting up and out of the house, and then returning later in the day. "She comes back to work around 10 a.m. for her lunch. And she usually makes me breakfast on her lunch. But today she brought me McDonald's so I wasn't complaining," he states after she arrives and wakes him up.

He joins her in the kitchen and the two kiss after he checks out the food she brought for him. "And after this she had to go back to work," he says, hugging her again and extricating some food from the bag.

David tells her he loves her and hopes she has a "good day at work" and then stretches. "Now I just ate my breakfast and then I decided to play the game for a little bit," he narrates.

He sits in the exterior area, in his chair where he chomps down on the Mickey D's and begins to play some video games. A small dog can be seen running around the area.

"I forgot my girlfriend asked me to sweep the patio before she got home, so I had to make sure to get that done real quick," he states as a timelapse video of him tidying up their home plays. He can then be seen attaching a leash to their dog.

"Then I took our dog on a walk around the block real quick and then I got home and decided to relax and watch some TV," he says, cutting to him sitting on the couch and turning on the tube. The next clip is of his girlfriend holding two trash bins behind her, at the same time. "My girlfriend usually comes home around 2:30 and today she had a surprise for me when she got home."

Their video cuts to her coming into the room where David was seated, watching TV. "Guess what? I got you a Red Bull," she tells him. "Really?" he says. "So you can stay up all night playing your game," she tells him as she leans in for a kiss.

"I cleaned the patio." "You did?" she asks. "Like you wanted me to." "You did?" she asks as he gets up and he eagerly shows her the sweeping job he did earlier.

"Wow it looks good," she tells him as she leans in for a kiss. Then, he tells her that he's hungry before he asks her if she could order a pizza. He asks for a Domino's pepperoni and bacon pie. Once the pizza arrives, she tells him to get some cash from her purse, and the two then enjoy their pizza together as she unwinds from work with him on the couch. The two watch their show together.

Other clips of the couple show their relationship dynamic and how they communicate with one another through their home surveillance system. One time she spilled something on her scrubs and needed a replacement outfit. Although he was in the middle of an "online match," once she told him it was urgent, he popped up and got her the scrubs and immediately headed out to bring them to her.

In another video, she documented how her boyfriend fell asleep in the patio outside as he played games, which she realized after waking up in the middle of the night and seeing he wasn't there.

In another post, she mentions that the two are high school sweethearts and "introverts," suggesting that their dynamic suits their personalities. They can be seen running together late at night with their dog. Alee is smiling.

In another clip, Alee mentions that she is living out of her car, and she tells her boyfriend that he needs to work so they can afford a place to live. However, a year later they were able to get a place, and after outfitting it with cameras, it looks like they've been able to record their daily lives and find a way to monetize their existence somehow by uploading content to TikTok.

