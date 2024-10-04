Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok Woman Finds Rolled-Up Rug in Lawn, and the Internet Thinks It's a Dead Body "The detectives are here, they've arrived, some of them are in suits, they've got bags, backpacks, equipment." By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 4 2024, 2:50 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@katiesantry

A series of TikTok videos uploaded by Katie Santry (@katiesantry) has crime junkies and social media on the edge of their seats after she recently discovered a buried rug just a few feet beneath her lawn. The discovery came when she began preparing her yard for a fence. After work had started, she noticed something odd in her sunroom, where she works every day and routinely closes off when she’s done.

Article continues below advertisement

One morning, upon returning to her workspace, she found her Mac computer's screen shattered, and several items, which usually have a specific place, were out of order. Katie immediately thought her home might be haunted. As unsettling as that is, Katie is determined to dig deeper into the mystery of why there's a rolled-up rug buried in her yard and if it contains the remnants of a dead body. Here are all the details we have so far."

Unpacking all the details in the @katiesantry buried rolled-up rug investigation.

If finding a rolled-up rug buried under your yard isn't strange enough, wait until you hear what Katie uncovered next. Next to the hole revealing part of the rug is a tree that was planted, which sits atop the still-buried portion of the rug, with the type tag buried along with it. Ironically, the tree is called a Bloodgood. Weird!

Article continues below advertisement

At this point, it's unclear what's happening in Katie's home, but some believe that someone could have been buried in the rug, and their ghost might be haunting her house!

Article continues below advertisement

Katie later shared an update revealing that her stepson went to bed with his phone charging, apparently reaching 100 percent. But when he woke up, it was down to 3 percent. This happened on the same night her computer screen shattered. Commenters began suggesting that ghosts "steal energy" and use it to "f--k s--t up."

After a few more videos, Katie informed fans that she couldn't reach the buried rug and would need an excavator. She says she's just going to pack the hole with dirt and leave it alone. However, commenters weren't on board with that plan, and several people, including two officers who work in a different jurisdiction, recommended she call the police. So, she did.

Article continues below advertisement

@katiesantry Replying to @ɱεℓ ɓ thats that. At first, I really thought this was about to get insane, but after he called his boss, they decided they could not put resources into something unknown. so there we have it the story ends and whatever is in that rug will stay there. Now, back to our regular scheduled programming.🙃 #hauntedtiktok#hauntedhouse#rug ♬ original sound - Katie Santry

When the officers arrived, they also thought the buried carpet was "weird" and even suggested involving the homicide team. The videos kept coming as Katie and her partner continued digging at the request of her viewers, but they were still unsuccessful at retrieving the carpet.

Article continues below advertisement

Katie Santy shared a few more theories on why she thinks her house is haunted.

In another update addressing the supposed haunting, Katie shared an eerie coincidence. She explained that her neighbor's house, where the previous owner had died on the same day Katie moved into her home, was boarded up on the very day her computer screen shattered. "She can't haunt a house that's literally destroyed, right?"

Katie suggested that maybe the ghost "hopped" over to her place since the neighbor had no family. With a chuckle, Katie added, "If I were her, I’d haunt me too."

Article continues below advertisement

Katie Santry contacted the daughter of the previous owners of her home.

On Oct. 2, Katie provided yet another update that could potentially lead to answers. She got in contact with the real estate agent, who happens to be best friends with the daughter of the previous owners of her home.

Article continues below advertisement

While the daughter couldn’t provide any details about the rug, Katie mentioned that she plans to pay her parents, who are now in their nineties and living in a nursing home, to see if she can get more information. She also noted that her parents had many dogs, all of which were cremated, which cancels out the idea that one of the dogs could have been buried.

Article continues below advertisement

So, was there a dead body in the rolled up rug Katie Santry found buried in her yard?

On Oct. 3, Katie returned to TikTok with an update, revealing that cadaver dogs were brought to her home and successfully marked the area where the buried rug is located. Two dogs were used, and both "hit," as the professionals say. News outlets have also gotten involved, and users on the platform are heavily (and we mean heavily) invested in the mystery of the rolled-up rug.

@katiesantry THERE IS NO BODY!!!👏🏼🙏🏼🙌🏼 But i still want to know, WHO BROKE MY LAPTOP?!? ♬ original sound - Katie Santry