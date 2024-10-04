Home > Viral News > Trending Biscuits the Seal Is Joining Moo Deng and Pesto the Giant Baby Penguin on Our List of Favorite Little Zoo Babies "Adding baby Biscuits the seal to my 'animals to obsess over' list as we speak," one TikToker said. By Elissa Noblitt Published Oct. 4 2024, 5:00 p.m. ET Source: instagram/@vammrs

If you're still not over Moo Deng and Pesto, the abnormally large baby penguin, don't worry — you're not alone. But may we interest you in another adorable baby animal desperate for your attention and approval? Meet Biscuits the seal.

In a now-viral social media video, Biscuits's rescuers, the VA Marine Mammal Rescue Society, implored viewers to add Biscuits to their "list of favorite baby animals" (which we know everyone has), and once you see these sweet little eyes, you won't be able to say no.

Biscuit the seal wants to be your friend!

Biscuits the seal was rescued by the VA Marine Mammal Rescue Society on Aug. 2, 2024, due to maternal separation, and since then, she has become a sweet and sassy part of the organization's family alongside several other pups and baby otters. According to the organization's social media pages, Biscuits is also known among employees and volunteers for her signature upright pose! How precious.

Though Biscuits is located in Vancouver, Canada, she's up for symbolic adoption by anyone around the world who happens to have $30 to put toward a good cause.

The adoptions are completely virtual and include a patient fact card and an adoption certificate. Per their website, "Symbolic Adoptions directly support Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Society and will help give our patients a second chance at life."

If you haven't seen it yet, the original viral video showed a sad-looking, upright Biscuits tearing up at the camera with a text overlay reading, "When all you hear all day is 'Moo Deng' and 'Pesto,' but never 'Biscuits the seal'." Since the initial post on Oct. 1, Biscuits has gone certifiably viral, and the organization has posted several follow-up videos of the baby seal being her adorable self.

On a video of Biscuits swimming around with her seal buddies and fixating on the camera, VAMMRS wrote the caption, "Biscuits checking in to see how many people have symbolically adopted her." They haven't provided numbers, but we're sure it's astronomical, as the initial viral video has over 15 million views and 3.5 million likes on TikTok alone.

You can now follow Biscuits the seal on X (formerly Twitter).

Just like any it-girl or influencer, Biscuits the seal is now expanding her presence on social media, and you can follow her sassy antics on X (though it's unclear at this time whether the account is affiliated with VAMMRS or just fan-made).