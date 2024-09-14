Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok “Not the Eyeballs!” — Woman Finds Dead Lizard Carcass in Hair, Records Real-Time Discovery "No I’d be bald." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Sept. 14 2024, 2:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @amandadoeshauls

A woman's disturbing inkling there was something gross lodged in her hair unfortunately turned out to be true. She documented her discovery in real time in a viral TikTok video that left her gagging and wanting to "dig [her] own grave." Amanda Monsen (@amandadoeshauls) posted the clip online, which prompted a litany of jokes and other gross hair-related anecdotes other folks endured.

Article continues below advertisement

"I noticed something in my hair ... NOTHING COULD HAVE PREPARED ME FOR THIS," she writes in a text overlay of her video. Her clip begins with her showing off her ponytail into the camera where she is aghast, expressing disgust at what she believes she just found strewn about her follicles.

"It literally looks like the carcass of a f--king lizard," she says, visibly shocked and disgusted into the camera. She then grabs a hair clip that she opens and begins to carefully use to extricate the object from her hair.

Article continues below advertisement

After pulling it closer to the camera lens it becomes clear that her initial fears were unfortunately verified: A dead lizard was, indeed, inside of her hair. "I'm gonna throw up. I'm actually gonna throw up," she says, then throws down the hair clip and covers her mouth with her hand.

Article continues below advertisement

"What the f--k?!" she exclaims several times. "Get out! Oh ... my God!" Amanda then rattles off a string of expletives in utter disbelief that her hair had a small, dead lizard's body inside of it.

"I have to cut out my whole f--king head of hair," she said, horrified that there was a tiny dead creature inside of it, presumably for sanitary, but also, trauma response purposes.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @amandadoeshauls

"What the actual f--k?! The f--k did this come from?" she asks on camera, showing the lizard's dead body up to the lens. She backs away from the camera and begins breathing heavily.

Article continues below advertisement

"I am terrified, I am terrified, I am terrified!" she repeats ad nauseam before the video cuts to her looking off camera and then back directly into the lens again. Her mouth is still wide open.

After attempting to compose herself, she directs her camera to highlight the dead lizard on a countertop. "I am literally f--king dumbfounded," she says, before trying to explore how the animal could've ended up in her hair without her knowing.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @amandadoeshauls

"I used this headband as like a hair tie when I was working earlier ... so maybe it was like wedged in between this headband? I don't f--king know, oh my god!" she says, only able to maintain her composure for a short while before wigging out again.

Article continues below advertisement

"I can't even look at it. I literally cannot f--king look at it. Oh ... I don't know what to do. My like insides are f--king itching now," she continues. She caps off the video with a gagging noise as she records herself in a bathroom mirror and the clip ends up cutting out.

One person said that they, too, had a creepy crawly incident of their own that has stayed with them forever. Their anecdote doesn't bode well for Amanda's ability to permanently suppress this memory from popping up in her mind to randomly give her the ick.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @amandadoeshauls

"One time when I was squeezing shampoo out of my hair I felt wriggling in my hand and it was an earwig. That was 20 years ago I’ve never recovered. Good luck to you," they penned.

Article continues below advertisement

Another also dispelled the idea that the lizard in her hair was just already-shed lizard skin; it was a whole small corpse. "That is absolutely the full body of a dead baby lizard. They don’t shed their eyes," they wrote. This epiphany seems to have made Amanda feel even worse: "NO I JUST REALIZED THAT TOO STOPPPP."

Source: TikTok | @amandadoeshauls