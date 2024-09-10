Home > Viral News > Trending “He’s Trying to Be a Nurse?!" — Woman Outs Self-Proclaimed Racist Troll to His College, Parents "As someone who is going into the medical field, thank you." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Sept. 10 2024, 10:11 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @daybabyx

A woman who appears to have been conversing with a man on a dating application was taken aback by the admission of his racism at the onset of their talk. Day (@daybabyx) posted a viral TikTok where she shared messages she says were made by a man named James, who is a nursing student.

Although Day doesn't expressly state that she was the one talking with James in the screen captured conversation she highlights in her TikTok video, numerous folks who replied to her clip seemed to think that this was a dating application, specifically Facebook Dating.

So it would appear that she sent an initial message to James on the app, which immediately prompted the admission of his racism to the woman. Followed by her claiming the only reason he's racist is because he wishes he could be like them. Which then prompted him to use the n-word. In her video, Day proceeds to say that she contacted both the college James attends as well as his parents to let them know about the language he used.

"Annoyed that people still don't know racism has consequences," the TikToker wrote in a text overlay at the start of her video. She begins to speak about the subject of her video, while showing pictures of the individual online. "This is James. James wants to be a nurse," the social media user narrates.

"James also doesn't like 'darkies' and he's racist. And he calls people the n-word." she says, showing a screenshot of what appears to be a private text conversation in her video.

The discussion went as follows. "Hey, how's your day going?" "Sorry I'm racist." "What?" "I'm racist." "Don't like darkies." "AHHAHAHAAHAHHAHA" "Mad cause ur not like us." "Get a life." "Okay n-----."

After seeing the way this dialogue played out, Day decided to phone the school James attended to let them know the way their student conducted himself when dealing with folks who sent him messages.

"So I called his college, High Desert Medical College in Lancaster and I let them know that." Another screenshot populated her TikTok which shows a multi-paragraph email she says detailed James's behavior.

"I let them know that James doesn't like 'darkies' and he is racist, and that he shouldn't be a nurse because Black people also have to go to the doctor, James." Going a step further to try and ensure James's career path as a nurse was derailed, she went ahead and informed the state of California's nursing licensing board about the student's conversation.

"I also contacted the California licensing board for nurses and let them know that as well." Not wanting to stop there, she sent screenshots of James's talk to his parents. "I also sent the message to your mother and stepfather on Facebook letting them know everything that I did as well."

Looking into the camera she states, "I don't think they would be proud of you. Bye, have a horrible day," she says, waving into the camera as her video ends.

Numerous people who responded to the video wanted to know what prompted their initial conversation. "Hey quick question, I'm new at all of this but why did you sent the first message? Was it a dating app?" one person asked.

Some took that as an "excuse" for James's behavior: "NO. This is Facebook dating. The man can send the first message. stop trying to come up with excuses why this made sense?" However, the commenter said that this wasn't the case at all.

Another was interested as to what happened with James and his school and if he was indeed kicked out of the University if he would be reimbursed his tuition. "If you get kicked out for something like this during nursing school, does the school have to reimburse you? I mean just getting kicked out period?"

Several other people were just shocked that James would treat someone else like that and be so blatant about his racism. For the most part, people were stunned that someone going into the medical field would be racist, as they stated because of their discrimination, patients aren't treated with top-tier care, which ultimately results in their death.