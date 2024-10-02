Home > FYI All About Pesto, the Very Large and Viral Penguin, and Why He Is So Darn Big! "How big was the egg!?!?!?" one person questioned under a viral TikTok of Pesto. By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 2 2024, 3:59 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@sealifemelbourneaquarium

Pesto the king penguin is gaining worldwide popularity and capturing hearts along the way with his adorably fluffy, rounded body and impressive size. At just nine months old, Pesto the penguin weighs in at 21 kg (about 46 pounds), making him the largest chick Sea Life Melbourne has ever seen, according to the aquarium’s official website.

Article continues below advertisement

While Pesto’s adorable looks, which scream "he's so fluffy," are certainly enough to make him go viral, it's his size that has the internet buzzing. With the average king penguin weighing between 21 and 40 pounds, according to the (ASOC), Pesto is clearly on the higher end of the scale, and he's still a baby. So, why is Pesto so big? Here’s what we’ve managed to uncover about him.

Why is Pesto the penguin so big?

Pesto's weight can be attributed to many factors. The aquarium states that Pesto's biological father, Blake, is their "biggest and oldest penguin," while his current parents, Hudson and Tango, are raising him well.

Article continues below advertisement

The aquarium notes that he consumes 25 fish a day, so combined with his favorable genetics and nurturing parents, this contributes to his growing size. However, the aquarium explains that Pesto will lose some of that fluff once he fledges, which is the process where a chick sheds its downy feathers and replaces them with adult feathers.

Pesto's gender wasn't determined until he was several months old.

In a TikTok shared by the aquarium, it’s explained that the gender of a king penguin can’t be determined just by appearance. So, Pesto's gender wasn’t known until September 2024, several months after his birth. To determine his gender, a blood sample had to be sent away, as the video’s narrator explains, and it was eventually confirmed that Pesto is a boy.

Article continues below advertisement

Katy Perry visited Pesto the penguin and discovered his adorable love for bubbles!

In September 2024, Katy Perry shared a cute clip of her visit with Pesto the penguin at Sea Life Melbourne on TikTok. During her time there, she learned that Pesto is fascinated with bubbles, happily using his beak to pop them as they gently float to the ground. How cute!

Article continues below advertisement

Before Katy could blow some bubbles, the adult king penguins sounded their "baby penguin defense alarm," as she noted in the video’s text overlay. It seemed they were a little protective of their chicks as she approached their territory. "OK, I hear you," Katy calmly said while the penguins ignored the fact that a superstar was in their presence!

@katyperry visited Pesto last night. he told me who will win in the @afl grand final tomorrow but my lips are sealed 🤐 @SEA LIFE Melbourne ♬ original sound - Katy Perry

Article continues below advertisement

It seems Katy's visit was sparked by the aquarium's TikTok showcasing their chunky little chick, inviting her to come see him. She even responded in the comments, "OK, I will come by and get a blessing before I take the stage at the @afl."