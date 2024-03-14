Home > Viral News > Trending Woman Shares Horror Story of How Rover Pet Sitter Claims to Have "Lost" Her Dog "I feel like rover used to be better but then everyone started talking about 'oh it’s an easy side hussle' so now it’s a lot of bums looking for an easy check who don’t actually care" By Mustafa Gatollari Mar. 14 2024, Published 9:49 a.m. ET Source: TIkTok | @ultraeira

A grieving pet owner who lost her beloved dog Peppa is demanding answers from Rover, a service that "connects pet parents with a nationwide network of pet sitters, daycare providers, and dog walkers." Eira (@ultraeira) uploaded a tearful video to TikTok where she implored other users on the application for any recommendations/avenues she could take to help get her beloved pal back.

In the video, she states that the process of securing a dog boarder through Rover was a "nightmare" and that the employee the application matched her with had an extremely suspect past as an animal caretaker who lied about her original address and then became aggressive and combative after she asked the woman where her pet was.

Eira went on to say that, as of this writing, she has yet to be reunited with Peppa. She's contacted authorities about the issue as well as the person who lost her dog in the first place and the application, but so far, no one has helped her find her dog.

"Okay so put a finger down if you booked with Rover for the first time with a woman named Tracy who lied about her entire profile, offered to pick up and drop off your dog, proceeded to lie about where she lived and when she gave you her address when you came home a day after you left for vacation because she informed you that she lost your dog 7 hours after it actually happened and when you learned where she lives it's an hour and a half away from where she had previously told you before booking..."

The TikToker continued with her run-on relegation of the story, "You showed up to her house and see that it's nothing like the pictures. You go search for your dog and the next day without luck you return with a trained canine sniffer dog to help track your dog. The lady proceeds to call the cops on you, calling you a psychotic b--- just like your dog. She blocks your number and bans you from her property."

She went on, "Throughout the search you learn more and more lies about the woman, the things that she's doing in regards to keeping your dog safe you continue looking for five days around the neighborhood and your dog is still missing." She then puts her finger down, continuing with the motif of highlighting the trauma of losing her pet, something she attributes to the Rover app's lack of thorough vetting of its contracted employees.

"And put another finger down if you found out that said lady got banned from Rover over a year prior based on screenshots that she posted on her personal business TikTok that Rover claims that it was under another person's name even though the emails are specifically addressed to Tracy."

She puts a second finger down before the video cuts to her talking into the camera, outside of the "put a finger down" bit: "So I've been trying to figure out a way to film this video and gain attention on the matter because there's a lot, there's lots and lots of details that got into this story and it's hard to put it all into one video and still keep people following."

"But the main point is this lady completely lied about everything and now my dog has been missing for five days. I've searched for her for hours on end. Every single day since she went missing. The lady has since abandoned me I've put up fliers everywhere, I've went around the neighborhood talking to everyone I can, everyone in the area that I could, in the town that I could, the police have gotten involved."

"They haven't been able to do anything, yeah, I'm just at a loss I don't know where to turn from here, I haven't heard from Rover in a few days, I haven't heard from this lady, I'm completely on my own in this and I'm searching out in the area, that I'm completely unfamiliar with and that my dog is completely unfamiliar with, and I...yeah, I need your help I don't know what to do," she says at the end of the video.

TikTokers who responded to her video had a slew of recommendations and different routes Eira could take into finding her dog again: "POST A PIC OF YOUR DOG AND WHAT AREA??" one person wrote.

Another person said that she could probably sue Rover for the mistake, citing a major mistake on their part in not ensuring that the individual hired for the job was trustworthy and capable: "You can most likely sue them because they promise the people who were pet sitting are verified and trustworthy. A rover lost my dog and they searched all night until they found them."

One viewer thought that the fate of Peppa was clear: the person stole Eira's dog and sold her for profit: "She sold your dog I'm so sorry post pics of your dog! take her to court and rover too, hugs"