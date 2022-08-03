Starbucks Manager Asks Worker to Change Day She Puts Dog Down So She Can Cover a Shift

Understandably, many people who care for their pets build strong bonds with these animals: they are essentially their caretakers and become a member of the family. But the most unfortunate part of owning a pet is knowing that you're more than likely going to outlive it. And there might come a time when you are forced to make the decision, as a pet owner, to put your pet down.

Something that Twitter user @lai_lette had to do, but says her boss tried to get her to reschedule so she could work a Starbucks shift.