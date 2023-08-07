Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok "I Don't Know What to Do!" — Woman Finds Dog Stuck in Her Bathroom Floor A woman on TikTok wakes up to find a dog stuck in her bathroom floor. Several updates reveal bits and pieces of how the dog ended up there. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Aug. 7 2023, Published 12:54 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@kyndal_bret

While dogs may be our best friends, they can get into some pretty silly situations. Many of them can get over-excited to the point of foolhardiness, leading them to some meme-worthy shenanigans like running through the mud, trying to climb over optical illusion rugs, or even desperately trying to search for their owner who mysteriously vanished from behind a blanket. But how many people can say that a mysterious (but friendly) dog showed up inside a floor of their house?

Kyndal on TikTok (@kyndal_bret) certainly can. This TikToker is used to posting videos on her gym progress, dad jokes, and going to church. In early August 2023, however, she woke up to the most inexplicable sight one can think of. A dog was stuck in her bathroom floor. You read that right, a dog was stuck inside her bathroom floor. Kyndal shares all of wild details, including what ended up happening to the dog.

A woman finds a dog stuck inside of her bathroom floor.

In her series of TikToks, Kyndal revealed more details behind her baffling discovery. After being woken up by a noise at around 6:30 in the morning, she looked downstairs to see that a dog was stuck in the floor of her bathroom, which was being renovated at the time.

"This is not my dog," Kyndal admitted before revealing that she does indeed own a dog of her own separate from the one in the floor. "I don't know what to do!"

The dog's head was sticking up through a hole in her bathroom. While it seemed safe at the time and was even sweet to Kyndal, it was clearly uncomfortable with being stuck in that position. "How do I get this sweet dog out of my floor?" she pleaded as the dog whimpered in the background.

Kyndal kept track of the dog the whole time as she tried to loosen him up from his predicament. From what she was able to ascertain, the dog had ended up in the crawl space of her house and had gotten its collar stuck on something as it tried to come through the hole in the bathroom floor.

Luckily, Kyndal was able to inch her hand through the hole and loosen the dog's collar in order to free it. Then her husband went through the crawl space and guided the dog back outside to freedom. As her TikToks reveal, the dog was incredibly friendly to these two strangers as Kyndal and her husband worked on caring for it and getting it home safely.

Eventually, Kyndal was able to get in touch with the dog's owners so that they could retrieve their furry friend. They even learned more about the dog in the process.

According to Kyndal, the dog's name is Lulu and her favorite food is cheese. Reportedly, she had run off from her truck after her owner opened the door for her and ended up in Kyndal's floor. Kyndal was even able to share the moment when Lulu was reunited with her owner.

Folks who were following the drama were relieved to see that Lulu got home safe and sound. "Does [the owner] know his dog pretty much went viral!?" one person asked.