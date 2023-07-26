Home > Viral News > Trending Woman Shares Why Pet Owners Should Get Rid of Their "Beware of Dog" Signs This woman makes a case that argues why "Beware of Dog" signs can cause legal troubles for pet owners. Here's why she warns against them. By Pretty Honore Jul. 26 2023, Published 12:17 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@@kay_guzman9

We all love our pets. Even the biggest, scariest dogs are loyal to the ones they love. As for everybody else, that’s a different story. Dogs have done all kinds of damage to unexpected visitors — specifically Amazon and food delivery drivers.

Article continues below advertisement

To protect outsiders from potential harm, dog owners often put "Beware of Dog" signs up around their property or on backyard fences. However, one social media user said that you might actually be doing more harm than good when it comes to protecting yourself and your furry family member. Read on to find out why this woman on TikTok advises that every dog parent get rid of their "Beware of Dog" signs.

Article continues below advertisement

This dog owner warns against “Beware of Dog” signs — here's why.

On TikTok, a Canadian woman named Kay Guzman (@kay_guzman98) posted a video that might make you to rethink the way you look at "Beware of Dog" signs forever. According to Kay, there’s only one place to put the signs and that’s in the trash!

“If you put a sign up on your property that says ‘Beware of Dog,’ that means you know that your dog is potentially aggressive, potentially could attack somebody, and therefore it could make you liable for anything that happens,” she said in the video.

Article continues below advertisement

Kay said that she wasn't aware of the potential legal dangers that a "Beware of Dog" sign could present for homeowners down the line. She found this out when she was considering purchasing one of her own.

Article continues below advertisement

“Not that our dogs are scary, but just to deter people from trying to come into our house or break into our house,” the TikToker explained. “When I talked to my family about it, they were like, ‘Whoa, no, no, no. Don't do that. You will be basically admitting that your dog is aggressive and not safe.’”

A lawyer said to never post signs that says Beware of Dog because you can be held liable if your dog bites someone. 👀 — Among the Wildflowers (@deaflibertarian) March 3, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

She further pleaded her case: “If you're worried about people coming in — [it’s] better it be a surprise that your dog is aggressive and it attacks them then [for] you to put a sign that says ‘Beware of Dog’ that could make you liable for any attacking or whatever aggressive behavior your dog does.”

Sometimes, "Beware of Dog" signs are put up even when a dog isn’t aggressive, just as a courtesy to visitors. It’s those dog owners, Kay said, that should take heed of her advice the most.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

“If you're thinking about getting a 'Beware of Dog' sign or you already have a 'Beware of Dog' sign, get rid of it,” Kay added. She advised that pet owners get a security camera or private property signs instead. “Please just like save your a--.”

Article continues below advertisement

The video, which quickly gained popularity online, was news to plenty of pet-owning TikTokers, who had no idea that the sign could be that problematic.

Article continues below advertisement

However, some skeptics questioned Kay’s logic. One commenter wrote: “In the United States, signs in plain view release the homeowner of liability from those who ignore them. [It] seems backward to be liable for having signage.”