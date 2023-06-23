Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok An Amazon Delivery Driver Got His Finger Bitten off by a Dog — Details on the Aftermath This Amazon driver was delivering a package when a vicious dog attacked him and bit off his finger. Read on to see the terrifying footage. By Pretty Honore Jun. 23 2023, Published 6:08 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@og_rjay

Dogs are man’s best friend — that is, until they aren’t. While many of us can’t imagine our fur babies hurting someone, the truth is, it happens, and TikTok user @og_rjay learned this lesson firsthand the whole thing was caught on camera.

The Amazon driver was going about his merry way when a dog came out of nowhere and attacked him. In the midst of the pursuit, the dog bit his finger. And not only did he bite it … he bit it off. Watch the terrifying footage below! Disclaimer: Viewer discretion is advised.

An Amazon driver had his finger bit off by a dog. The driver then shared footage of the attack on social media.

Rjay posted the video of his accident on TikTok and it has now acquired more than 3.8 million views as of this writing. In it, viewers see Rjay hop out of his Amazon van to deliver a package. Shortly after, he was greeted by a vicious dog who then chased him down.

Although the TikToker eventually found his way to safety, he was injured in the process. In the video, Rjay also shared the aftermath of the incident. In one photo, he used an emoji to hide his injury. However, the photo that came after showed that the tip of his pinky finger had been severed.

It’s no surprise that Rjay’s days of being a delivery driver were done after the traumatic experience. In the caption of the video, the driver wrote, “That one time I worked [at] Amazon.” While it seems that Rjay has healed enough to make light of the situation, his followers were another story. As a matter of fact, we can almost feel his pain through the phone!

After the TikTok started making its rounds on social media, his comment section was flooded with condolences for his finger. Additionally, many users encouraged Rjay to sue the pet’s owner(s).

"The way I giggled at the run and then instant mouth drop,” @allthingsrellalucy wrote alongside a shocked emoji. “That house would have been mine before surgery.”

Another commenter, @Parisangele, said: He better [have] gotten the money he deserved so he never has to deliver another package.” In a series of subsequent videos, Rjay responded and revealed the truth about what really happened after that fateful day.

“To answer y’all question: Yes, I did get paid. I cannot disclose that information on how much I got paid and I won’t be giving any names of these people or anything like that,” he explained. According to another comment from a user named @Blxkbarb, Amazon appears to have changed its delivery interface at some point, likely because of the massive number of dog attacks on drivers.

