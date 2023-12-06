Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok "I Can't Make This Stuff Up" — Guy Documents Getting Accidentally Locked in Closet by His Dog A man who was just enjoying a harmless game of hide and seek with his dog soon found himself trapped in a closet — with no idea how to get out. By Mustafa Gatollari Dec. 6 2023, Updated 8:39 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @fireupforjesus

Even for the most pessimistic, anxiety-ridden worst-case scenario type of thinker, conjuring up ways for an innocent game of hide and seek with your sweet dog to go South sounds like a tall order. Seriously, what's the worst that could happen? Could they have a hard time finding you and honestly think for a few seconds that you were actually gone?

Article continues below advertisement

Or maybe, thinking that you were absent, they could finally jump on the couch and live out their wildest pet fantasies and tear up every cushion you have in the house? Or if you grew up watching Michael Dudikoff flexing his martial arts prowess in the '80s, maybe, in the craziest of scenarios, a group of ninjas working for an evil land developer would smash into your place while you were hiding and kidnap your sweet animal angel?

Or, maybe, unlike TikTok user @fireupforjesus, you totally could foresee how your pet would accidentally move a door in a room in such a way that it would trap you in the closet in which you were hiding in during your game of hide-and-seek, leaving you wondering just how in the world you're going to get yourself out.

Article continues below advertisement

He documented his struggles in a series of TikToks, the first of which went massively viral, clocking in over 5 million views and a slew of comments from intrigued users who wanted to know how and if he'd be able to work his way out of the dual-door pickle.

Article continues below advertisement

The TikToker begins his video from inside of the closet, his voice taking on a slightly incredulous tone as he lays out the situation he's found himself in: "I can't make this stuff up so I was playing hide and go seek with my dog, he's right there, and, um, I ran to hide in the closet. I closed the door, but I didn't realize he had, he closed the other door behind it."

His dog, Milo, tries poking its nose in between the crack of the door as @fireupforjesus places his hand through the crack and tries pushing the door open by applying a bit of force "Like, or opened the other door so now the other door is like pushed into this one's door handle, hear it? And I have no way...like my arm don't fit around. Dude. I don't wanna break this door. Milo, can you help me? Yeah I know, I don't know what to do either."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @fireupforjesus

However, as he demonstrates, repeatedly, there's no way for him to slide his hand through the door crack to push it away from the closet or just strong-arm it into opening without damaging at least one of the doors. This would be less than ideal, as the place he is staying in was through a friend who did him a solid until he could find an apartment that would take his dog...while also being accepting of his past felony offense and the fact that he earns a living playing Texas Hold 'Em.

Article continues below advertisement

"So yeah, current situation: stuck in a closet," he says, defeated, looking into the camera unsure as to what he should do while his dog, Milo, still waiting for him to end his tenure as hider by exiting the closet, which he was unable to do without breaking down the doors, or so he thought.

That's because he was eventually able to get out of the closet because in a follow-up clip, he posted as a response to one of the many commenters who were waiting with bated breath to see how he was going to extricate himself from his predicament, he demonstrated just how badly he was stuck in there from the outside of the closet.

Article continues below advertisement

In the clip, he pushes the door in question that Milo inadvertently used to trap him inside his spot: due to the angles of the doors, the metal latch of the handle on the one door caught on the closet door when fully extended, meaning that whoever is in the closet would have a heck of a time trying to get out.

Article continues below advertisement

The Bible enthusiast, in another video, recreated the scenario from inside the closet, with a concerned-looking Milo waiting outside and peering through the crack as he did in the TikToker's initial upload.

He shows that sliding his left or right hand through the side crack in the door is ultimately a futile effort, as he can't get enough leverage or clearance from the closet door's handle on the room's door latch to push the other door away enough so he can make his exit.

Article continues below advertisement

What he did discover, however, was that by reaching above the door and sliding his fingers through that crack, he was able to get just enough space to use his fingers to push the room door away from the closet, which allowed him to break free from his empty, carpeted prison, and reunite with Milo.

@fireupforjesus Replying to @julie ok you guys are just bullying me at this point 😂😂😂 ♬ original sound - Fire Up For Jesus Source: TikTok | @fireupforjesus

Article continues below advertisement

Thankfully, the scripture fan was tall enough to reach over the the top of the closet door and his fingers were indeed long enough to push it away, otherwise, he may've been stuck in there longer, or he would've had to get to shoulder charging the doors and, leaving him with not only a mess to clean up, and a potential safety hazard for Milo, but now a new expense he incurred from an innocent game of hide and seek with his beloved pet.