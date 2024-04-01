Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok “Thinks a Biohazard Is Quirky” — Dog Owner Slammed for Letting Dog Pee on Food at Trader Joe’s "dogs need to sleep like 12 to 18 hours a day like they will just be snoozing if you’re gone!" By Mustafa Gatollari PUBLISHED Apr. 1 2024, 8:05 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @meatymollie

Look, animals are great and you don't need to provide many examples of just how much better they are than people. Elephants, for instance, never forget their dead ancestors and will honor them through their migratory rounds. Dogs are willing to risk their lives at the drop of a hat for their owners and will even refuse to leave their side even after they've passed away.

The love that people have for their pets is more than understandable as well: if you love and raise your pets right, they will provide way more care and fulfillment than other members of our species probably ever will. That being said, there are some situations where bringing a dog into the mix is just probably not a great idea.

Now if you have a service dog or a pet who is expertly trained, of course, exceptions can be made for exceptional animals. However, "loving" your deranged little cockapoo or whatever baby, a never-said-no-to whirlwind of disaster isn't an exception. Wanting your dog to be with you inside of a grocery store isn't enough of a reason to bring them there.

Unfortunately, there are some people who would disagree with the aforementioned statement, like one woman who brought their puppy inside a Trader Joe's waltzed up to a freezer section, and urinated over a bunch of fish sticks.

The beginning of the clip sports someone with an expression some have described as visibly delusional and exceedingly easy to become enraged with. She is the dog owner in question, who, seemingly turns her dog's destruction of food into a joke: "One of us p---- on all the fish sticks at Trader Joe's and I didn't take my pants off and p----," she says while cradling what looks like a baby French Bulldog.

The clip then transitions to another TikToker named Mollie, who stitched the other person's video to her own, where she launches into an invective against irresponsible dog owners who bring their pets into environments they otherwise should not be doing.

"I am dead serious when I say there is an epidemic of entitled dog owners who do not understand how much of a public nuisance they are. This girl was responsible for creating a biohazardous situation at a grocery store for allowing her dog to pee all over the food but she also comes onto TikTok and jokes about it like it's some quirky, funny situation we could all find ourselves in."

Mollie then stitches in another part of the video where the dog owner states that she brought her "un-trained dog" into Trader Joe's and let him sit at the front of the cart because he then gets to travel around the store like a "little baby." Mollie didn't think that this was a very cute thing for the influencer to do.

The dog owner goes onto say that she was shocked to look down at her puppy to see that he had peed all over bags of fish sticks, chicken nuggets, and drumsticks, nearly "filling" up an entire case. Mollie also pointed out how strange of a statement this was, stating that something like this couldn't have been possible if she was actually watching her dog.

The owner then goes on to say that she ended up having a stare-off with a staff member of the store who stopped and stared at her, which leads the owner to speculate that the store ultimately doesn't have this type of thing happen all that often. Mollie thought that this statement was a maddening one, as she couldn't believe that the woman was insinuating that Trader Joe's should have a protocol of sorts set in place for dogs ruining food by peeing on it.

The dog owner assured the Trader Joe's employee that they would purchase all of the food their dog urinated on, mentioning that she now has $400 worth of "frozen food" in her possession as a result. Mollie went on to say that she thought it was "delusional" for the woman to complain about the cost of the items after her dog just peed all over everything.

Mollie goes on to say that the woman doesn't acknowledge how "inconvenient and disgusting" it must've been for employees of the store to box up and package the food her dog urinated all over — just complaints about how expensive it was to purchase it all as a means of fixing her mistake.

Mollie says that because of the dog owner, the TJ's workers were forced to "clear out" and "disinfect" an entire freezer after they had effectively "gift wrapped" urine covered food products.

The maligned dog owner received further criticism, after a snippet of her video, which Mollie calls a "fake" apology, shows her saying that she will head over to another Trader Joe's location with her dog. This indicates to Molly that the woman doesn't feel any remorse for what happened and will simply continue to visit Trader Joe's locations with her pup, Hamilton.

Towards the end of her video, Mollie concludes that there isn't any excuse a person should be bringing their pets into a food-focused establishment unless it's an outdoor bar that is espousing that sort of vibe. She even said that there's probably a very strong correlation between the types of people who intentionally buy breeds of dogs that have histories of medical conditions and breathing difficulties, like French Bulldogs, and folks who like bringing their dogs with them into grocery stores.

Numerous commenters who replied to Mollie's video appeared to agree with her assessment, there was one person who wrote "entitled dog owners' give off the same energy as boy moms"

