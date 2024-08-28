Home > Entertainment Julianne Hough Shares Tragic Details of Dogs' Deaths: "I'm so Grateful They Went Together" "I woke up before my phone even rang and I knew," Julianne recalled. By Allison DeGrushe Updated Aug. 28 2024, 10:41 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @juleshough

Losing a pet is an unimaginable pain, and losing two furry friends at the same time is even more heartbreaking. In October 2019, Julianne Hough shared the devastating news of the sudden deaths of her two Cavalier King Charles Spaniel dogs, Lexi and Harley.

Now, in August 2024, the Dancing with the Stars co-host shared the tragic details behind their unexpected deaths. Keep scrolling for more details.

Julianne Hough recently opened up about the accident that led to her dogs' deaths.

During an August 27 appearance on The Jamie Kern Lima Show, Julianne sadly revealed the gut-wrenching news that her dogs, Lexi and Harley, were killed by coyotes.

"I woke up before my phone even rang and I knew, and I picked up the phone and my assistant at the time was just, like, screaming," the dancer recalled of how she learned of the loss. Julianne added that before Lexi and Harley's deaths, she "never had coyotes in her yard," and even had a fence around her property.

Despite the heartache, she found a small comfort: "They went together, I'm so grateful they went together," she told the host. Julianne added, "Two, I'm grateful that usually how it happens is very quick and that we got their bodies. But at that time I was like, 'Oh that was the unraveling of the absolute safety of like unconditional love.'"

"I had two dogs that were my kids," the former AGT judge said with sadness. "I had them for 11 years and for eight years. And they were everything to me." To make matters worse, Lexi and Harley’s deaths occurred amid her split from now-ex-husband Brooks Laich and while she was also parting ways with her longtime assistant and launching her new company, Kinrgy.

"I had asked for a separation," Julianne recalled tearfully. "And then 10 days later my dogs were killed by coyotes." She disclosed, "I felt so ... out of alignment. I'm about to start this company, which is all about helping people connect to themselves and living their most expanded free self, and my assistant and I are breaking up. ... I'm asking for a separation from my then-husband] because something's not working. My dogs that represented unconditional love and safety — gone. I'm like, 'What am I doing? I'm blowing up my life.'"

Julianne Hough became a dog mom once more in 2023!

In September 2023, Julianne welcomed a new dog named Sunny into her life! She recently celebrated Sunny's first birthday on July 6, 2024, with an adorable Instagram reel featuring a sweet montage of their moments together.

In the caption, Julianne wrote, "Sunny, you have brought so much love and literal sunshine into my life. I can't remember a time without you." "Lexi & Harley would have loved and played with you every day and I know that they sent you to me, only when I was ready to open my heart and love again," Julianne added. "You cracked me open, sweetheart. Thank you."