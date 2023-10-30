Home > Animals 20-Plus Super Clever Halloween Costumes for Your Dog This Halloween, dress your dog up in a clever costume that will make all the neighborhood pets jealous. By Robin Zlotnick Oct. 30 2023, Updated 2:01 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Let's be real. For all fans of frights, Halloween lasts all October long. B. But when the actual spooky day of Oct. 31 comes up, you know you have to have the best costume for your dog. One that's clever, well-executed, and maybe even punny. Not all dogs like wearing clothes, but the ones who do know when they look goooood. These pups are strutting their stuff because they know their clever costumes will get them all the treats.

Paddington Dog

Paddington Bear is the subject of many a childhood book and two absolutely perfect movies. If your dog even looks slightly like a bear, it is practically your duty as a citizen of the world to dress them up like Paddington. Clearly, it's the cutest thing you can do.

Heisencorg

Breaking Bad has been off the air for several years now, and if you, a human, were to dress up as Walter White now, it might be considered overdone, but a dog?! Making meth?! Amazing. Especially the goggles. The goggles are the best part.

Skunk

I love this idea because not only is it clever, but it also seems very easy to execute. Just make sure that when you take your dog out trick-or-treating, you keep him on a leash so people know it's a costume and don't get scared about a skunk running around the neighborhood.

Ewok

Just as with Paddington, if you have a shih tzu or a long-haired Brussels griffon, you are practically required to dress them up like a little Ewok for Halloween. Look at this little fluff monster!

Martini

If your pup happens to be stuck in a cone of sadness for Halloween, just put a stick with two giant olives in there, and you've got yourself a puptini! This dog looks pretty excited about his clever get-up.

Chick-fil-A Cow

Newfoundlands are the best dogs ever, and I'm not just saying that because I grew up with them my entire life. This black-and-white beauty is already large enough to be mistaken for a cow, so they completed the costume with some ears, horns, and an "Eat More Chikin" sign. All that's missing is a bunch of bags of nuggets to hand out to people.

Hawaiian Airlines Flight Attendants

This is hysterical. The flight attendants for Hawaiian Airlines have very specific, identifiable uniforms and they look exactly like this. And that tiny drink cart just pushes this costume over the edge.

Pin cushion

Raise your hand if your mom had this exactly tomato pin cushion growing up. Yeah, mine too. This pup doesn't look too thrilled to be dressed up as a pin cushion with a thimble on his head, but it's adorable nonetheless.

Piñata

A puppy piñata! You can't beat that! No, seriously, make sure no one thinks your pup is an actual piñata. But once that's settled, it's a hilarious and perfectly festive costume.

Doggy Krueger

Freddy Krueger was a terrifying being who haunted people's dreams in A Nightmare on Elm Street. But Doggy Krueger? Doggy Krueger comes into your dreams and cuddles you and licks your face. Doggy Krueger is the best.

Jazzerciser

This pup is already constantly running around and jumping up and down, so why not put some very bright, '80s-inspired workout gear on him and make him the star of his very own workout video? Jane Fonda would be proud.

Ghostbuster

Look at that little pug's determined face. He knows that with this suit comes great responsibility... to bust ghosts! Not going to lie, I would 100 percent watch an all-dog reboot of Ghostbusters. Just saying.

Teddy bear

She's got a face that's already so cute and cuddly. She looks somehow even cuter all dressed up as a teddy bear. I didn't think it was possible for my to want to cuddle a dog any more than I already did, but here we are.

Seal

I cannot get over the sad, humiliated face on this poor pup who clearly doesn't feel great about the seal costume they've been forced into. But it just makes it all the funnier. Sorry, pup.

Georgie from 'IT'

If you're a fan of the It movies new and old, you have to get your pup in on the spooky action! They make yellow raincoats for pups, so it's not hard to put together a Georgie costume for your pup. Bonus points if your pup poses with a sad face like this little guy.

Beauty and the Beast

If you have two dogs at home, you have to dress them up as an iconic duo, and Beauty and the Beast costumes are perfect. The Beast looks majestic with that mane and that puffy shirt, and his princess looks like she is feeling herself in that gorgeous gown.

Hairy Potter

This is a super simply costume to either buy or make yourself, everyone will know what you're dog is dressed as, and it's a pun if you call him "Hairy Potter." That's like a triple threat.

Miss Chiquita

This bulldog is dressed up as the Chiquita Banana Lady, and I have to say that I think this is one of the best photos ever to exist in the entire world. The costume paired with the dog's face is just a priceless combination. Just don't use real grapes because they're terrible for dogs!

Beanie Baby

This is a perfect, clever idea for a costume if you don't have a lot of time or your dog doesn't love wearing clothes. Just stick a TY Beanie Baby tag on their collar and call it a perfect Halloween costume!

A horse (of course!)

If you've got one of those adorable dogs with ears that stick straight up, give them a mane, make them a makeshift harness, a saddle, and hooves out of felt, and you got yourself a tiny horse! I love when animals are dressed up as other animals. It brings me great joy.

Amaterasu

Who's dogs can't be cosplayers too? If you happen to be the proud (fur-covered) owner of a Samoyed or an American Eskimo pup, you can absolutely deck them out as Amaterasu from the cult hit Capcom game, Okami. It may require some arts and crafts work, but it'd be worth it for your furry friend to become a glorious god of the sun!

Hot Dog!

This seems like a no-brainer for any dog, especially if you own a dachshund. What better way to help your canine companion celebrate Halloween than with one of the easiest puns on the planet?

Ghosts

This Halloween costume fits the dog perfectly.🤩pic.twitter.com/aU9i4IEN88 — Out Of Context Rock Bird (@FunnyBirdTweet) October 30, 2023

Any dog with white fur can be a proper spooky ghost with just a simple white sheet and some strategically cut holes! Just don't get freaked out when a ghost pops out from under your table to try and steal some of your dinner!

Cerberus

Is this the Creepiest dog Halloween costume? 😱 pic.twitter.com/oUsIJviV2R — Bark And Laugh (@BarkAndLaugh) October 30, 2023

Another costume fit for any breed of dog, make your furry friend feel like the most powerful guardian of the underworld by fashioning two fake heads to their neck with a headband to make them look like their own version of Cerberus! Be warned, though. That may just be triple the mouths to feed!

Mummy

Remember at the beginning of the COVID-19 quarantine when folks had absurd amounts of toilet paper as part of a major stock-up? Well, if you find yourself with a surplus of toilet paper, then you can most certainly use that as a makeshift mummy costume for your dog! It's certainly a better use for it than throwing it all over someone else's house.

Dog Vader

Have your dog join the Bark Side by dressing them up as one of the most vicious Sith Lords in the galaxy. Just be careful. I hear he hates sand a lot.

Bad Dog