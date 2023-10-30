Home > FYI > Halloween 16 of the Funniest "I Hate Going to Gay Halloween Parties" Memes That Are Slaying the Internet Social media users are jokingly revealing they "hate going to gay Halloween parties" because of their iconic costumes. Check out the memes below! By Allison DeGrushe Oct. 30 2023, Published 1:39 p.m. ET Source: X / @jeffdingy / @MGlasgowGoods / @flamencolambada

There must be something in the air because Halloween costumes are really on point this year! We usually see several Halloween fanatics dress up as the same character, but things are different this time around, and we couldn't be more excited to usher in a new era! However, some people are not on board.

As of late, many have taken to X (formerly known as Twitter) and jokingly revealed that they "hate going to Halloween parties" because of the undeniably funny and niche costumes. We saw so many of these memes on our feed, and we couldn't stop laughing. So, to spread the joy, we've rounded up 16 of the best tweets. Check them out below!

We actually kind of love this costume.

Hate going to gay Halloween parties, what do you mean you’re the telephone pole from Hereditary — Foreskin Princess (@EmilioEmm) October 28, 2023

It's fun, it's different, and no one else has a Halloween costume like it!

Um, where is her little hat?!

I hate gay Halloween parties what do you mean you’re big miss steak pic.twitter.com/mbrWyjDMMR — Mark Glasgow Illustration (@MGlasgowGoods) October 29, 2023

Despite forgetting the easiest part of the costume, this is one of our favorite Halloween costumes ever! The "big miss steak" meme used to run our lives in high school, so the nostalgia is definitely at an all-time high.

This is such a serve.

hate going to gay halloween parties like what do you mean you’re lady gaga at the 2:53 mark of the judas music video — lia 🚀 (@beeefyfridgers) October 25, 2023

If you want to make it an even better Halloween costume, learn the choreography!

Let's face it: Lady Gaga is so iconic.

I hate gay Halloween parties. What do you mean you’re Lady Gaga in the NURTEC ODT migraine medication commercial? pic.twitter.com/p5Myojq5IK — Jeff D (@jeffdingy) October 29, 2023

Most of you aren't chronically online, but we are — and that's why we are totally obsessed with this iconic Halloween costume. The pill and "Lady Gaga, actual patient" sign really complete the look.

The mascara tears are everything.

hate going to gay halloween parties like what do you mean you’re jennifer lawrence crying on hot ones, what do you— WHAT DO YOU MEAN?? pic.twitter.com/jmX96QUwVE — Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) October 29, 2023

Halloween costumes are getting so much more creative, and honestly? We absolutely love it! Seriously, who would've thought Jennifer Lawrence's memeable experience on Hot Ones would be a costume? Not us, that's for sure!

This is the costume we had no idea we needed.

i hate gay halloween parties it’s like what do you mean you’re the fast car lesbian from tiktok pic.twitter.com/aQ39Upg5R7 — julia carmel (beefy baby) (@julcarm) October 29, 2023

We don't know about you, but the sideways trucker hat and licking of the lips took us out.

She's an icon, she's a legend, and she is the moment.

I hate going to gay Halloween parties cause what do you mean you’re Melanie91 from the pilot episode of Gossip Girl — Harry Hill (@veryharryhill) October 27, 2023

Melanie91 is an absolute legend in our eyes, and she totally deserved her own Gossip Girl spinoff.

We really love the dedication here!

i hate going to gay halloween parties wdym you’re going as wendy williams on the masked singer https://t.co/hqoBCqkrFL — omar 🏜️ (@tren2nowhere) October 29, 2023

This is a super specific reference, and we couldn't be happier that we understand it! Anyway, here's to hoping this icon actually performed "Native New Yorker" and included Wendy Williams' hilarious snort-laugh.

Michael Grim, the icon that you are.

hate going to gay halloween parties, what do you mean you’re ina garten’s florist michael — alex (@alex_abads) October 28, 2023

He is the ultimate scene stealer, so we think Michael makes for a great Halloween costume.

Ina Garten is the mother of all mothers!

Hate going to gay Halloween parties, what do you mean you’re Ina Garten in a garden pic.twitter.com/ebZGruifAn — Zachary Michael (@thezacharymike) October 29, 2023

Nothing would be better than gathering your friends and dressing up as everyone in the oh-so-iconic IGCU (Ina Garten Cinematic Universe). The person above wants to be Michael, and this cute couple has Ina — the wig is so good — and her garden down a T. There are so many others to choose from, including the love of Ina's life, Jeffery!

Yolanda Hadid's fridge is the world's most famous fridge.

I hate gay Halloween parties what do you mean you’re Yolanda’s Fridge https://t.co/LG5P7A4cIP — jacques (@flamencolambada) October 30, 2023

Although she moved out of the Malibu mansion, we'll never forget Yolanda Hadid's masterpiece of a fridge.

This is one of the campiest Halloween costumes we've ever seen.

i hate gay people at halloween, wtf do you mean you’re a swan wearing a björk dress pic.twitter.com/yroNoMrKWL — Alex (@ax_ferg) October 28, 2023

OK, this is actually a swan wearing a Björk dress, who's also wearing a swan dress — but go off!

What else can we say other than "iconic masterpiece"?

I hate gay halloween parties. What do you mean you’re RuPaul in the Weakest Link 2001? pic.twitter.com/xwJjARDlFR — chaotic virgo ♍️💜 (@geogayphy) October 28, 2023

We don't know about you, but the more we scroll through these tweets, the more we think gay Halloween parties are the places to be on Halloweekend. Like, we don't think anyone at the parties we attended was clever enough to dress up as legendary drag queen RuPaul on The Weakest Link.

The resemblance is uncanny.

I hate gay Halloween parties what do you mean you’re going as Tom sandavol in drag on the Vanderpump rules season 5 cast trip to New Orleans pic.twitter.com/KheM81riX1 — amy ♓︎ (@Amy__A_) October 29, 2023

For those wondering, the quote of the day is: "He's a f--king battered wife!"

Two words: Major slay!

i hate gay halloween parties what do you mean you're that one photo of jamie lee curtis pic.twitter.com/VOfFA4ifFY — Kat (@katfacchini) October 30, 2023

We love this Jamie Lee Curtis meme, so automatically, this is our favorite Halloween costume of all time.

They really are some of the best Halloween costumes we've ever seen!

People tweeting “I hate going to gay Halloween parties” and then post a pic of the best Halloween costume you’ve ever seen — Grave Writes! (@ClickGate_) October 28, 2023