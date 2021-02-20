Does RuPaul Want to Be Called "He" or "She"? The Drag Icon Has No Preference

There have been huge strides made in recent years when it comes to gender fluidity and the implementation of individual's preferred pronouns. One of Showtime's highest-rated and most popular current shows, Billions, features Asia Kate Dillon, who plays non-binary character Taylor Mason.

Younger's Nico Tortorella and their wife Bethany C. Meyers use "they / their" as their pronouns. And one of longest running reality TV series, RuPaul's Drag Race is another example of mainstream gender-bending entertainment.

What are RuPaul's preferred pronouns?

RuPaul is probably one of the biggest names synonymous with drag culture in the United States, if not the world. For many people, especially those with more "sheltered" upbringings (like myself) RuPaul was probably the first exposure they had to drag even existing.

But 12 full-length studio albums, and tons of seasons of Drag Race and its subsequent spinoffs, not to mention countless TV show and film appearances and RuPaul has not only managed to establish a heck of a career for himself, but has also helped to bring drag into the mainstream. And although RuPaul is a drag icon, he also doesn't necessarily ask to be identified as his gender-bending persona.

If the intention is love, I don’t give a sh*t about pronouns. We are everything & nothing at all. XORU https://t.co/c940C9AT6o — RuPaul (@RuPaul) September 4, 2017

He's written in his autobiography, which was published in 1995: "You can call me he. You can call me she. You can call me Regis and Kathie Lee; I don't care! Just as long as you call me." And although he doesn't have any preferred gender pronouns, he has updated the iconic catchphrase to start the Drag Race contest.

i was talking to my mom abt rupaul’s drag race and she actually used she/her pronouns for the queens goodbye i’m happy — ³·¹ (@hyunitties) November 1, 2020

The old line used to be: "Gentleman, start your engines, and may the best woman win!" But RuPaul had the language updated in order to include trans and non-binary contestants, changing verbage to, "Racers, start your engines and may the best drag queen win!" While it may not seem like a big update for some, the change resonated with fans of the series who applauded RuPaul's sensitivity to people's preferred pronouns.

RuPaul is indifferent to pronouns so I'm gonna call her "she" when she's in a dress and "he" when he's in a suit. — Robin 🖖🏻🕎🏳️‍🌈⚧☭ #BlackLivesMatter (@thaurfea) April 15, 2012

Many stated that it was a huge show of RuPaul's own character for considering the feelings of others, especially because he doesn't necessarily have preferred pronouns himself. This was after a 2018 interview he had with The Guardian about the idea of drag not being as "danger[ous]" when it's not men participating in the practice.

I always feel weird when people give RuPaul male pronouns in articles, like unless i see him bald in a suit, I assume she’s in full drag — Dan Cap thee Stallion (@therealdancap) January 28, 2018

"Drag loses its sense of danger and its sense of irony once it’s not men doing it, because at its core it’s a social statement and a big f-you to male-dominated culture. So for men to do it, it’s really punk rock, because it’s a real rejection of masculinity." RuPaul apologized for the comments and has made strides to make Drag Race a more inclusive program.