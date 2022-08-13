Sonequa Martin-Green Reveals The Sage Advice She Got From Nichelle Nichols: "It's Yours Now" (EXCLUSIVE)

Whoever said the sky is the limit has never met Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green. Along with her breakout role in The Walking Dead, the actress has a long list of television credits under her belt. But of all the characters that Sonequa has portrayed in the past, none are as iconic as Michael Burnham.

The actress broke the glass ceiling as the first Black female to captain a Star Trek fleet in television history, and we love to see it.