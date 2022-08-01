Nichelle Nichols, the Role Model, 'Star Trek' Actress, and Philanthropist, Has Died at Age 89

Nichelle started singing and dancing as a teenager. By the time she turned 16, she was touring with Duke Ellington.

"When I was 16, I did indeed wind up traveling with Duke Ellington, as a dancer, for one of his suites," Nichelle told MAKERS. "One day, we were almost at the end of the tour, and Mr. Ellington called me into his dressing room, and he [said], 'Sing something for me,' and I looked around and said, 'There's no piano!' and he said, 'You don't need a piano. We all got rhythm, don't we?'"