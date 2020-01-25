We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
space-force-logo-1579991792327.jpg
Source: CBS

The Space Force Logo Is Basically a 'Star Trek' Reference and Twitter's Loving It

By

President Donald Trump's Space Force has been a long-running joke — and people had tons to say about the aesthetic of the original uniform and the fact that it's camouflage. Because if we are sending soldiers into outer space and want them to blend in with their surroundings, maybe making them look like a woodland painting is a bad idea.

Now Twitter's having a field day with yet another Space Force announcement: the reveal of the branch's official logo.

The Space Force logo is hilariously similar to the Star Fleet Command's logo.

Many folks have noticed a striking similarity between the design of the Space Force's crest and the one for Star Trek's fictional Star Fleet Command. And by striking similarity, I mean that it literally looks like they straight up copied it.

I'm going to play devil's advocate and say that life often imitates art, nor can you blame anyone for copying the Star Fleet Command sigil either, because it's awesome.