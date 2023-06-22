Home > Entertainment Fans Are Perplexed by Jennifer Lawrence's Tattoo — There's a Story Behind It Jennifer Lawrence is a woman of many talents, most notably acting. Her one tattoo has fans talking. Here's what we know of her tattoo. By Sughnen Yongo Jun. 21 2023, Published 10:09 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Known for her infectious laughter and relatable persona, Jennifer Lawrence is a talented actor who has captured the hearts of millions worldwide just for being true to herself. With her undeniable talent and captivating on-screen presence, Jennifer has become a true icon of our generation. From her breakthrough role as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games series to her Oscar-winning performance in Silver Linings Playbook, Jennifer's versatile acting skills have earned her critical acclaim.

But it's not just her acting prowess that makes her so endearing. Jennifer has garnered a reputation for being refreshingly unfiltered and down-to-earth, making her a breath of fresh air in an industry known for its glamour and pretense. What about her tattoo? Keep reading to see what Jennifer had to say about it.



Fans love Jennifer Lawrence because she's relatable — including her tattoo blunder.

Whether she's tripping on her way to accepting an award or sharing relatable stories during interviews, Jennifer's authenticity shines through. Off the silver screen, Jennifer is an advocate for various social causes. She has used her platform to raise awareness about issues like gender equality and mental health, showing her commitment to making a positive impact in the world. She's a multi-dimensional queen.

Beyond her professional accomplishments and philanthropic efforts, Jennifer's magnetic personality makes her a favorite among fans and colleagues alike. Her infectious sense of humor and willingness to laugh at herself make every interaction a memorable one, which is what brings us to the main topic of this conversation: her tattoo. If you are a die-hard Jennifer fan, then you know that she has a tattoo on her hand that has raised some brows and drawn some curiosity.

What inspired Jennifer to get a tattoo on her hand and what does it mean?

The talented actor made us all hold onto our mockingjay pins and even gave some hardcore fans ink-spiration (pun intended) when photos of her "H20" tattoo surfaced on the internet. Now you may be wondering "Why on earth did Jennifer choose to permanently etch the symbol of water on her flawless skin?" Well, Jennifer gave British Vogue the run down on why the symbol is imprinted on the back of her right hand, near her thumb.



We can only guess that it symbolizes something deeply meaningful to the Hunger Games squad. Perhaps it represents their camaraderie, their shared experiences, or maybe it's just a reminder to stay hydrated in the cutthroat world of showbiz. Whatever the reason, it's definitely got fans talking!