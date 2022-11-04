Before She Was an Actress, 'Causeway' Star Jennifer Lawrence Was a Cheerleader

Then, tragedy strikes: "I was at a cheerleading competition, and my mom, in the audience, was mouthing something, and I didn't really understand, and I was like, 'What?' and she was like, 'BONES IS DEAD. BONES DIED.'" Jennifer says she didn't cry at the time, being mid-competition, and later tried to ask her mother what caused her to unleash such unexpected news at that time. Sadly, she never got a straight answer!