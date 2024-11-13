Home > Viral News > Trending Pittsburgh Man’s Heartwarming Journey: From Stray Cat Whisperer to Dad of 8 Cats and a 3-Legged Dog "God bless you for taking her, and the kids in!" By Mustafa Gatollari Published Nov. 13 2024, 3:00 a.m. ET Source: X | @francesandfam

In a world often filled with doomscrolling, one Pittsburgh man on X (@francesandfam) is giving the internet a reason to smile. His simple page, “Took in a pregnant stray and now I'm a dad to 8 cats and a 3-legged dog. This is our life,” has quickly captured animal lovers across the platform.

His page includes pictures of his life with Frances, a stray cat who showed up in his yard one day, and her eventual brood of seven kittens. One particular post, now with over 528K views, shared the story of how this “cat dad” built his furry family.

The journey began when Frances, a visibly pregnant stray, appeared in his backyard, making her way through a hole in the fence. “She was very feral and scared of humans,” he recalls, but day by day, he earned her trust by leaving out food and giving her space. For him, caring for Frances became a highlight, something to look forward to and even, as he says, “the only thing that got me out of bed for a while.”

Frances was a pregnant stray that found her way into my backyard through a hole in the fence. She was very feral and scared of humans but I fed her every day for a while and slowly gained her trust.



Then one night, Frances showed up with a bloody ear, which was all the incentive he needed to bring her inside for good. The very next day, Frances gave birth in his basement, creating an unexpected but welcome family. Initially, he planned to find homes for all the kittens, but it soon became clear that he couldn’t bear to separate them.

"So now I’m a cat dad of 8. It’s not always easy, but it’s always worth it. They’re my whole world,” he writes. “She saved me just as much as I saved her.” In true responsible-pet-parent fashion, he went the extra mile to make sure everyone was safe and healthy.

“Everyone is already spayed, neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped,” he reported, ensuring that Frances and her brood were all set for a happy life together. The comments section, naturally, was full of love and encouragement. One user cheered him on, saying, “She chose you!!! God bless you for taking her, and the kids in! lol. And KEEPING THEM!! They look so happy!!” Another commenter dubbed it “the best post of the day,” showering the story with hearts.

Animal lovers connected with his story in big ways, one sharing, “Thank you for saving her and her babies! I am the same way. I’ve rescued over 100 cats and kittens in the past several years.”

Stories like these aren’t just feel-good moments; they’re part of a broader trend of increasing stray cat adoptions across the U.S. According to Shelter Animals Count, approximately 2.6 million cats were adopted from shelters in 2023, making up a whopping 65% of all feline intakes.

This marks a 14% increase in adoptions compared to 2019 levels. And it’s not just shelters noticing the rise. Another survey found that 35% of respondents have adopted a stray animal directly from the streets.

Why the jump in stray cat adoptions? There are a few factors at play. For one, economic considerations play a role—cats generally cost less to care for than dogs, making them an appealing choice for people with tighter budgets. Housing policies also impact the trend; many rental properties restrict dog ownership, while cats are more commonly accepted.

The COVID-19 pandemic also spurred a surge in pet adoptions, as people sought companionship during isolation. The ASPCA reported that nearly one in five households acquired a cat or dog since the pandemic’s start, showing a massive boost in new pet ownership.

