Dan Schneider Was Among the Firsts to Take up the Fight Against the Oxycontin Epidemic

Dan Schneider launched a private investigation into the drug epidemic affecting the inhabitants of St. Bernard Parish, New Orleans, LA, after the tragic death of his son.

The four-episode-long Netflix miniseries, The Pharmacist chronicles his relentless campaign against the so-called 'pill mill,' a neighborhood doctor's office illegally prescribing Oxycontin for recreational purposes. Ready to find out more about Dan Schneider, the family man who relentlessly fought against Oxycontin misuse?