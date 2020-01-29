We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Ted Bundy's Ex Elizabeth Kendall Speaks out for the First Time in Decades in 'Falling for a Killer'

2019 marked the 30th anniversary of Ted Bundy's death, so there's been a slew of new documentaries, movies, and books created to bring viewers into the life of the twisted serial killer. The newest one to hit the small screen will be Amazon's Falling for a Killer, which will feature the thoughts and opinions of many of the women in his life. One, in particular, is his ex-girlfriend, Elizabeth Kendall, whom he dated in the 1970s and has been hush-hush for years. But where is Elizabeth Kendall now? Scroll down to find out!

Where is Elizabeth Kendall now?

Today, Elizabeth's existence in Ted's life has been brought about again thanks to the media. For those who watched Zac Efron's Netflix movie Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, you'll know that she was played by actress Lily Collins in the film. Elizabeth's daughter, who was eerily close to Ted, is also featured in the film. The bone-chilling movie is told from the single mom's perspective and highlights how she didn't believe his murderous behavior for years.