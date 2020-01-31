Ted Bundy Helped Raise His Ex-Girlfriend's Daughter — Where Is She Now?

When Elizabeth Kendall (a last name she has taken on for her privacy) moved to Seattle in the late '60s, she admittedly was looking to find someone to marry. She was a recent divorcee with a young daughter, and she had dreams of settling down and having more children. She met a tall, dark, and handsome man at a dance in the fall of 1969, and she was immediately smitten. That man was future serial killer Ted Bundy.

Elizabeth could never have known at the time the type of man that Bundy would soon become, and she welcomed him into her life, and the life of her daughter, Molly Kendall (whose real first name is Tina). Bundy became a father figure to Molly; he taught her how to ride a bike and Elizabeth thought she had found her happily ever after.

In the 30 years since Ted Bundy was executed, the public has become intensely fascinated with how he was able to kill and evade authorities for years.