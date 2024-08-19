Home > Entertainment > Music Pitbull Addresses Why Kesha's Name Was Removed From the "Timber" Music Video "[Kesha] and I have an incredible song together. Nothing will change this." By Sara Belcher Published Aug. 19 2024, 5:47 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The 2013 smash hit "Timber," featuring Pitbull and Kesha, was a song that stood as a pillar of music in the 2010s. Though the song was released in 2013, the video has more than 1.5 billion views on YouTube -- and fans of the singers are still paying attention. Viewers were quick to notice that the video had been renamed, changing from "Pitbull – Timber (Official Video) ft. Kesha" to "Pitbull – Timber (Official Video)"

Despite its popularity (and being released more than 10 years ago), it seems that Kesha's name has been removed from the credits on the song's music video. Why did Pitbull remove Kesha's name from the song credits? It doesn't seem to be a move made by the popular musician.

Source: Instagram/@kesha; Instagram/@pitbull

Why did Pitbull remove Kesha's name from "Timber"? He released a statement.

The comments on the "Timber" music video are filled with fans of Kesha's calling out the change, noting Kesha's significant influence on the song. "If Kesha is not credited well this song is nothing because she is the reason why it was a hit," one commented wrote, while another said, "You’re fooling no one, that's KESHA and she carried this song for years."

On Aug. 18, Pitbull took to X (formerly Twitter) to address the revelation that Kesha's name had been removed from the credits in the "Timber" music video. The post not only tagged Kesha directly but also included a clip of the well-loved music video. Though there was plenty of speculation running rampant online, Pitbull squashed potential rumors with his statement, confirming this was not a move made intentionally by his team.

"[Kesha] and I have an incredible song together,” Pitbull wrote. “Nothing will change this. Team Pitbull is looking into this matter. Always nothing but love for Kesha, Dale!” Though there had been claims that the pair were in a feud, Pitbull's statement confirmed that there's no secret beef between the two artists.

Source: YouTube

Kesha's name has been added back to the "Timber" music video.

Following Pitbull's statement online, it seems that someone on his team has moved to put Kesha's name back on the music video. At the time of writing, Kesha's name is now shown in the title of the music video, reading "Pitbull, Ke$ha - Timber (featuring Ke$ha (Official Video))." That said, when searching for the "Timber" music video, the result in the search feed reads "Pitbull - Timber (Official Video)."