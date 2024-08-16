Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok Rapper BeatKing Is Remembered by His Girlfriend, Talameshia, and His Two Daughters BeatKing died at the age of 39 on Aug. 15, 2024. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 16 2024, 11:27 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

Rapper BeatKing, also known as Club Godzilla, has died at the age of 39. Born Justin Riley, he gained TikTok fame in 2020 with his song "Then Leave."

As BeatKing's fans mourn his loss, the people closest to him, his girlfriend Talameshia, and his children remember the man behind the music.

BeatKing's girlfriend, singer Talameshia, is mourning the rapper upon his death.

BeatKing and Talameshia were in a long-term relationship before BeatKing passed away. They officially started dating around the summer of 2021 after being friends for a few years. BeatKing mentioned in a March 2022 interview with DJ Small Eyez that their romance took longer to develop because he was "a whole different savage" in 2017. Talameshia said they never "went a day without talking to each other."

BeatKing and Talameshia confirmed their relationship on Christmas in 2021. Despite initial speculation from fans that she was using him to boost her singing career, they collaborated on several projects and kept their relationship off social media. They shared in 2022 that they also bonded over "watching scary movies" and Michael Jackson videos. When BeatKing passed, Talameshia confirmed the news to The Shade Room that he died of a pulmonary embolism on Aug. 15, 2024.

BeatKing was a proud father to his two children.

BeatKing and Talameshia didn't have any children together before he died. However, the rapper was a father to his two daughters, Jayla and Kayla. Based on his and Talameshia's relationship timeline, his daughters, who are preteen age, are from another relationship.

