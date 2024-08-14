Home > Entertainment > Music Reports Claim Alabama Rapper Super Nard Has Passed Away — Is It True? "Rest up bro, thank you repping Montgomery the way you did." By Elissa Noblitt Published Aug. 14 2024, 2:26 p.m. ET Source: instagram/@apgsupernard

It seems that all too often, musical talents from all over the world are taken before they have their chance to really shine. And now, fans of Alabama rapper Super Nard, who was gaining major popularity in recent years, have been left reeling following reports that the musician has died. The first rumors began swirling after a post from Montgomery's Hood News on Facebook shared a photo of the rapper with the caption, "Rest up, Super Nard."

However, because no official statement has been made by Nard's family or friends, fans of the musician really aren't sure what to believe. Here's what we know.

What happened to rapper Super Nard?

In the comments of the post from Montgomery's Hood News, fans of the rapper have been sharing sad sentiments and disbelief about the rapper's possible death. "Rest up bro, thank you repping Montgomery the way you did. My thoughts and prayers with your family," one person said. Several others flooded the comments section with prayer hands and crying face emojis.

The rumors spread to other outlets, including Instagram and X. However, it's worth noting that the Montgomery's Hood News page advertises itself as being "for satirical purposes only," casting doubt on the validity of any of their posts. At this time, because no sources close to Nard have officially announced his death, it's all pure speculation.