What Happened to BeatKing? The Beloved Rapper Died at Age 39 The Houston-based rapper and producer, also known as Club Godzilla, went viral on TikTok in 2020 for his song "Then Leave." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 16 2024, 10:05 a.m. ET

The Houston music scene gave us many artists, including Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion. The city was also where rapper BeatKing found success.

BeatKing, real name Justin Riley, was known for his club music as Club Godzilla. In 2024, his fans are mourning his death at age 39. Here's what happened.

What happened to BeatKing?

On Aug. 15, 2024, BeatKing's manager, Tasha Felder, announced his passing. While Felder didn't divulge details about what happened to the rapper, she released a statement highlighting Beatking's impact during his career and sharing that he is remembered by his two daughters.

"Today, Aug.15, 2024 we have lost @Clubgodzilla," Felder wrote. "BeatKing has been the best part of the club for over a decade. He has produced and worked with so many artists that his sound will forever live. He loved his daughters @clubgodparenting, his music, and his fans. We will love him forever." Before he died, BeatKing had a celebrated career in Houston that began in 2010. Just two months before the tragedy, he opened for Nicki Minaj during her Houston stop of her Pink Friday World Tour.

What was BeatKing's cause of death?

As of this writing, BeatKing's exact cause of death is unknown, as is where his death occurred. We do know the "Then Leave" performer was revered in his community. After the news of his death circulated, BeatKing's peers, including fellow Houston rapper Bun B posted tributes to the artist on their social media accounts. Bun B posted a photo of BeatKing and reflected on the "great-spirited person" he was.