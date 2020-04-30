If Beyoncé Talking About "Demon Time" Has You Confused, You're Not Alone

One thing that can be said about this time of quarantine is that it sure is bringing people together. Well, not physically, but emotionally and creatively. From a Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande duet to a Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj remix, it looks like a lot of artists are doing their best to provide their listeners with new content in this strange, strange time.

The latest to join the list: Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston natives just dropped a remix to Megan's song "Savage", with all of the proceeds of the collaboration going to Bread of Life COVID-19 relief efforts in their hometown .

And while the remix is straight fire, some fans were left with a few questions. Number one: Did anyone know that Beyoncé could rap like that? Number two: what the heck is the meaning of "demon time" ? The answer to the first question is obviously, "Duh! Of course she could. It's Beyoncé!" But the second question's answer is a little more complicated.

What is the meaning of "demon time"?

In "Savage Remix", Beyoncé sings, "Hips Tik-Tok when I dance / On that demon time, she might start an OnlyFans." While many Gen Zers and youngers Millennials might be laughing at us old folks who have no idea what demon time is, we will freely admit that the first thing that we did when we heard the song was try to figure out what the phrase means.

The first thing to understand about demon time is that it arose after the closure of strip clubs thanks to the novel coronavirus pandemic. One evening, Justin LaBoy, a former professional basketball player and influencer, was on Instagram Live and said, "I need a demon to call up. Where my demons at?"

The Demon 😈 Community Is Strong. I Love All Of You #Respectfully https://t.co/nhX7hmqRAR — Respectfully Justin (@JustinLaboy) April 23, 2020

Women jumped at the chance to be featured on his livestreams and his followers were more than happy to watch the girls dance and strip. So Justin got the idea to monetize it and began the Respectfully Justin Show. Each night, dancers would come on and he would pin the dancer's Cash App username to the top of the feed so people could tip the women. The audience has taken to calling the dancers "demons".