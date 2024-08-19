Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Kai Trump Has an Impressive Golf Handicap Going Into Her First Year at the University of Miami "I would like to thank my grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support." By Sara Belcher Published Aug. 19 2024, 6:18 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@kaitrumpgolf

One of the younger members of the Trump family is officially going off to college! In a post on Instagram, Donald Trump Jr. (the former president's son) shared the news that his daughter, Kai, would be attending the University of Miami in the fall, playing for the university's golf team, the Miami Hurricanes

Article continues below advertisement

The University of Miami is a Division 1 school, competing in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The school has a fairly competitive team for Kai to place on, immediately suggesting her level of skill. Those who play golf are likely curious about her skills — so what's her handicap? Let's break down her score (and see how it measures up to some of the professionals').

Article continues below advertisement

What is Kai Trump's handicap?

In her statement, shared on her father's Instagram, Kai specifically thanked her family for their support as she honed her golfing skills. "I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey ... I would like to thank my grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support," the caption reads.

It seems that all of those hours Kai spent on her grandfather's golf course paid off. According to Kai's recruiting profile on the official NCAA website, her handicap is 0.2, which is a significantly low number for any professional golfer. For reference, according to Sportskeeda, Tiger Woods had a 6.5 handicap.

Article continues below advertisement