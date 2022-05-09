Lil Jon Is the Proud Father of a Son Who Has Followed in His Footsteps

In a 2014 interview with The Huffington Post, Lil Jon, whose real name is Jonathan Smith, told the publication that there is a massive differentiation between his stage persona and his real-life demeanor at home with his family.

"I make party records — and partying and parenting are not even close," he explained at the time. "When I go in the studio I’m in a different place than when I’m at home with my family ... When I’m out, I’m Lil Jon, but when I’m at home, I’m Jonathan Smith."