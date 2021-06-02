Marvel Fans Are Excited for Hilarity and Romance in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

For those keeping up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe , the new flick Thor: Love and Thunder has just wrapped filming and already looks epic. A follow-up to 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, this film will follow Thor, the Guardians of the Galaxy , Valkyrie, and more on an intergalactic adventure.

The movie also sees the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, a role she was previously hesitant to reprise. But what is Thor: Love and Thunder about? Here's everything we know so far.

What is 'Thor: Love and Thunder' about?

Thor: Love and Thunder was officially announced in January 2019, and director Taika Waititi, who had previously worked on Thor: Ragnarok, was slated to return as director. The cast includes Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), who is returning to the franchise for the first time since Thor: The Dark World.

The film will adapt elements from Jason Aaron's The Mighty Thor comic book, in which Jane Foster wields Thor's abilities and title while she has cancer. The inclusion of the Guardians of the Galaxy is a follow-up to the plot of Avengers: Endgame, in which Thor gives his title as King of Asgard to Valkyrie and travels the galaxy with his new friends.

Notably absent from the film will be Tom Hiddleston's Loki, the sometimes helpful, occasional antagonist who was killed in Avengers: Endgame and is currently getting his television series. The antagonist of Thor: Love and Thunder is Gorr the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale. Jeff Goldblum is also set to reprise his role as the Grandmaster from Thor: Ragnarok, and Matt Damon, Luke Hemsworth, and Sam Neill are reprising their roles as Asgardian actors. Jaimie Alexander will reprise her role as Lady Sif.

Deadline reported in March 2021 that Russell Crowe would also join the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder as the Olympian god Zeus. Russell's role is rumored to be a surprise addition to the plot, which has not been revealed in its entirety yet. Despite the huge hype around the film, with set photos continuing to reveal more fun characters and costumes, the main plot has been kept under wraps.

Taika Waititi has described the film as a "romance," and Marvel President Kevin Feige added that the film would directly address Valkyrie's bisexuality. Aside from these details, no one has any idea what's in store for these Marvel veterans. Will Gorr the God Butcher force Thor to give up his mantle and title? Does Thor give his mantle to Jane to aid on her difficult journey through chemotherapy?