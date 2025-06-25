Cooper Flagg Isn’t the Only Basketball Star in His Family — His Parents Played Too Cooper's parents are both very superstitious when it comes to basketball. By Jennifer Farrington Published June 25 2025, 6:18 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Anytime there’s a standout basketball player in college, especially from a place like Duke University, who’s clearly headed for the NBA, it sparks a ton of interest. People want to know everything, from where they grew up to who their parents are. And that’s exactly what’s happening with Cooper Flagg, who’s expected to be the No. 1 pick for the Dallas Mavericks in the 2025 NBA Draft. He’ll not only be joining the Mark Cuban-owned team, but he’ll also play alongside NBA stars like Kyrie Irving.

Given Cooper’s top-tier performances on the court and the way he’s being hyped up as the next big thing, it’s only natural to want to know more about the people who raised him. Did they take the Richard Williams route and train him from day one? Was it all him? Or maybe just the right mix of support and raw talent? Here’s everything to know about Cooper Flagg’s parents, and how they might have helped shape the basketball star.

Who are Cooper Flagg's parents?

Rising basketball star Cooper Flagg isn’t the only baller in his family — both of his parents played the game, too. His mom, Kelly Bowman, played college basketball at the University of Maine, and while she didn’t end up in the WNBA (or maybe that was never the plan), basketball has always been a huge part of her life.

She played in high school at Nokomis Regional High School, according to WMTW, and went on to play in college, where she racked up some pretty solid achievements. Not only was she part of three conference championship teams, but she was also named captain during her senior year.

On top of all that, Kelly’s been super involved in Cooper’s basketball journey. According to the outlet, she coached him and his brothers, Hunter and Ace, at the youth level, so yeah, it was kind of a Richard Williams situation. She even served as an assistant coach for the Nokomis girls’ varsity team.

Dickie V Baby! It was an honor to meet you! https://t.co/bYAUrBdxQD — Ralph Flagg (@flagg_ralph) December 19, 2023

Cooper Flagg’s father also played college basketball, and has been very involved in his journey.

Cooper’s father, Ralph Flagg, played NJCAA basketball at Eastern Maine Community College, according to the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee. Like Cooper’s mom, Ralph is a huge supporter of Cooper and all of their kids, because Cooper isn’t the only one following in their footsteps. His twin brother, Ace, also plays basketball and has committed to attending Duke.

In total, Ralph and Kelly have four children, two sets of twins: Hunter, Ryder, Ace, and Cooper. Hunter and Ryder were born prematurely, and just two days after their birth, Ryder sadly passed away, according to Town and Country Magazine. Then came Ace and Cooper.