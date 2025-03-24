"It Was No Hard Feelings" — The Reason Jeremy Roach Left Duke for Baylor "It was just my time to go." By Jennifer Farrington Published March 24 2025, 3:58 p.m. ET Source: Mega

College basketball point guard Jeremy Roach poured four years (2020-2024) into Duke University, making his mark with the Blue Devils. He racked up plenty of milestones along the way, proving himself as a key player. During his rookie season (2020-2021), he played in all 24 games, starting in 18, per his Duke bio. By the 2022-2023 season, he earned an honorable mention All-ACC selection and was named the team’s Most Valuable Player (MVP).

He also served as team captain that season, and again in 2023-2024, before moving on. Given his impact at Duke, Jeremy's decision to transfer to Baylor for the 2024-2025 season left fans with plenty of questions. And now, with Duke taking down Baylor 89-66 in March 2025, securing a Sweet 16 spot, and putting Jeremy up against his former team, curiosity about his transfer is stronger than ever. So, why did he leave Duke in the first place? Here’s what he’s said.

Why did Jeremy Roach leave Duke?

Jeremy Roach says he left Duke because "stuff didn’t meet up." During a sit-down with The Field of 68: After Dark's Jeff Goodman, he explained, "It was kind of like a mutual thing. [Jon Scheyer] already knew what was kind of expected," Jeremy shared. "Personally, I wanted to stay, but stuff didn't meet up, and it was just my time to go ... I did my four years, sacrificed a whole lot, and I made the most of it. It was no hard feelings or anything like that. It was all cool."

Jeremy added that he still keeps in touch with some of his former Duke teammates, reinforcing that his departure wasn’t due to any bad blood, it was simply the right move for him. While he admitted Duke will always feel like home, he emphasized how much he’s enjoying his new chapter. "I feel more comfortable. I feel free," he said. "Getting back to myself [at point] — there's nothing like it."

Though adjusting to Baylor was a challenge at first, Jeremy now seems completely at ease with his decision. Head coach Scott Drew also praised the move, telling USA Today, "We thought Jeremy would be a great complement with Rob and vice versa, and could really help teach some of our younger players some things he’s learned."

Where is Jeremy Roach from?

Jeremy has done plenty of moving since starting his college basketball journey. He spent four years at Duke University in Durham, N.C., before heading to Waco, Texas, in 2024 to play for the Baylor Bears. But at his core, he’s a Washington, D.C. native with deep basketball roots.

