Xavier Head Coach Sean Miller's Winning Ways Have Elevated Him to a Massive Net Worth

Since the early '90s, Sean Miller has been dribbling his way through the ranks of college basketball coaching, steadily making a name for himself as one of the game's top coaches. Sean's career has (mostly) been a slam dunk of success, filled with numerous March Madness appearances, multiple conference titles, and player development milestones.

With his ability to consistently build competitive teams, it's no surprise that he's earned recognition as one of the best coaches in the country. Given his success on the court, many are curious to know about his success off the court. Here's everything you need to know about Sean Miller's net worth!

What is Sean Miller's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sean Miller's impressive coaching career has earned him an estimated net worth of $9 million. The outlet noted that his base salary as the current head coach of the Xavier Musketeers is a whopping $5 million per year — pretty mind-blowing, right?!

As one can expect, Sean Miller's wealth comes primarily from his success as a top college basketball coach. His career began after he graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 1992, and he took assistant coaching roles at several schools before landing the head coaching position at Xavier University in 2004.

Sean Miller College basketball coach Net worth: $9 million Sean Miller is a college basketball coach and the current head coach of the Xavier Musketeers men's team. He has earned several Coach of the Year awards, including one in the A10, three in the Pac-12, and one as USA Basketball Coach of the Year. Birthdate: Nov. 17, 1968 Birthplace: Ellwood City, Pa. Mother: Barb Miller Father: John Miller Siblings: Archie Marriages: Amy Miller (m. 1993) Children: Emerson (b. 2016) and Bryson (b. 2019)

During his first stint at Xavier, he led the Musketeers to multiple NCAA Tournament appearances and three Atlantic 10 regular-season titles. He also led the organization to a historic run to the Elite Eight in 2008.

In 2009, Sean became head coach at the University of Arizona, succeeding the legendary Hall of Fame coach Lute Olson. He found much success there, leading the Wildcats to quite a few Pac-12 championships, multiple Elite Eight appearances, and continued NCAA Tournament success. However, his tenure was marred by controversy and allegations of recruiting violations, leading to his firing in 2021.

This scandal unfolded during an era when college athletes weren't allowed to receive compensation. Since then, however, the landscape has dramatically changed. Now, many colleges have official, school-sanctioned programs that allow its athletes to earn money through endorsements and other opportunities.

