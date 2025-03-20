Sean Miller Was Fired From the University of Arizona After a Corruption Scandal Sean Miller left the University of Arizona amid allegations of corruption. By Joseph Allen Published March 20 2025, 11:16 a.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

Xavier College is playing Illinois in the first round of March Madness, but following the team's First Four appearance, many wanted to know more about the history of the team's coach, Sean Miller.

Until 2021, Sean was working as the head coach of the University of Arizona basketball team, a position he first took on in 2009. Now, many want to know more about why Miller left Arizona, and whether it was his decision. Here's what we know.

Why did Sean Miller leave Arizona?

Miller was fired from his job at Arizona in 2021 amidst a corruption scandal. Former assistant coach Emanuel "Book" Richardson pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bribery after he was accused of accepting $20,000 to steer Arizona players to sports agent Christian Dawkins. Richardson also claimed that Miller was paying Dandre Ayton $10,000 a month to attend Arizona, although Miller has denied those allegations.

The NCAA charged Arizona with five Level I violations, including a claim that Miller was not demonstrating "that he promoted an atmosphere for compliance and monitored his staff." "We appreciate Sean's commitment to our basketball program and to the university,'' Arizona athletics director Dave Heeke said in a statement.

"After taking the many factors involved into account, we simply believe that we need a fresh start, and now is the time. I want to thank Sean, Amy, and their sons for their service to the university and wish them the very best in the future," he continued. The statement does not explicitly reference the corruption allegations, but it seems clear that they played a role in Arizona's decision to move on from Miller.

After Xavier's BIG First Four win, coach Sean Miller shared his thoughts on facing the Illini in the First Round:



"I could care less, I don't even care. I'm just glad we won" 😂 pic.twitter.com/rKIU5mR76F — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 20, 2025 Source: Twitter/@MarchMadnessMBB

ESPN reported that Arizona had been considering a contract extension for Miller, but the Board of Regents would not approve it because of the allegations against him and his staff. "After conferring with Dave Heeke since the season's end, it has become clear that our men's basketball program - and our University - needs to write a new chapter in our history, and that begins with a change of leadership,'' university president Robert C. Robbins said in a statement.

"Arizona Basketball means so much to so many and, as stewards of the program, we must always act in the best interests of the university. I believe our future is bright, and I look forward to welcoming a new head coach to the Wildcat family," he continued. Miller worked as the coach at Xavier before taking his job with Arizona, and returned to that program after his dismissal.