NBA Fans Have Long Wondered Why Two-Time Finals Champ KCP Played With an Ankle Monitor

If you're a longtime NBA fan, then you're probably familiar with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. The eighth-overall 2013 draft pick was selected by the Detroit Pistons and after four seasons with the East Coast ball club, he ended up playing for the Los Angeles Lakers where he ended up making headlines. And it wasn't just for his stalwart defense, athletic feats on the hardwood, and sniper-like shooting accuracy, either. But also because fans noticed he was playing with an ankle monitor. Upon seeing this many viewers still wonder why KCP did that.

Why did KCP play with an ankle monitor?

After joining the Lakers, throngs of NBA enthusiasts were presented with a sight. Watching KCP deftly dribble and pass the ball, cut through defenders, and sink shots on offense all while wearing an ankle monitor wasn't something they were accustomed to witnessing in broadcast games featuring the sport being played at the highest level. This led to tons of speculation, as ankle monitors are primarily associated with criminal activity.

The contraptions come with a set of their own circumstances and implications and may be mandated as a part of pretrial release, probation, or parole. They may also be implemented in cases of domestic violence or DUI offenses. It's the latter instance that necessitated KCP's wearing of an ankle monitor.

After signing with the Lakers in 2017, KCP was pulled over for speeding in Auburn Hills, Mich. This ultimately led to a DUI arrest after the police found his blood alcohol level to be above the legal limit.

Following this, in June of 2017, KCP reached a plea deal: he accepted a guilty verdict for allowing a person to drive under the influence. This carried a 12-month probation charge. Part of this bargain deal meant that KCP had to perform mandatory drug and alcohol screenings which were ordered by the court.

However, KCP apparently missed several of these screenings. Consequently, he was sentenced to a 25-day jail term in December of 2017. But the sentence was a work-release, one which meant that he could attend practices and games, but only in the state of California. As a result, he ended up missing any games that required travel outside of the Golden State.

Footage of KCP at these home games and practices showed him wearing the ankle monitor, which raised eyebrows from fans. After serving his sentence, the baller accepted the consequences of his actions and demonstrated he was a devoted and integral player for the Lakers lineup.

His contributions on the court ultimately culminated in an NBA championship for the beloved ball club. Following his stint with the Lakers, KCP would go on to play with the Denver Nuggets, where his playing style helped earn him yet another ring with the Nikola Jokic-led squad.