NBA and Seattle Fan Favorite Slick Watts Dies at 73 — Inside His Cause of Death Slick Watts was known for his crooked headbands and his love for the Seattle sports community. By Elizabeth Randolph Published March 17 2025, 10:08 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@seattlestorm

Seattle Supersonics icon and headband king Donald "Slick" Watts died on March 15, 2025. The beloved teacher and coach was 73 years old when he passed away.

Article continues below advertisement

While Slick played for various teams throughout his sports career, he made Seattle his home until his final days. As his city and fans continue to mourn him, here are the details on his cause of death.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

What was Slick Watts's cause of death?

At this time, Slick's cause of death is unknown. However, AP reported the athlete was in poor health in the years before he died. Slick's health reportedly declined after he had a stroke in 2021. Still, his family has chosen to focus more on his life and legacy than what led to his demise. Slick's son, Donald Watts Jr., who also played for Washington State University and the Supersonics, was the first to announce his father's death via X (formerly Twitter).

"You did so much for so many of us," Donald wrote under two photos of him with his dad, including a recent one of him in the hospital. "It was an honor call you pops."

Article continues below advertisement

You did so much for so many of us. It was an honor call you pops. #rip #slickwatts pic.twitter.com/1CpS73n1wN — Shooting Coach Donald Watts (@donaldwatts24) March 15, 2025

Slick's pro basketball career began when he signed to Bill Russell to play for Seattle in 1973. He quickly became a fan favorite, as the crowd admired his smile, bald head, and affinity for wearing crooked headbands. According to The Seattle Times, he was later traded from Seattle to the New Orleans Jazz and also played for the Houston Rockets.

Article continues below advertisement

However, Slick eventually returned to Seattle and made it his home by participating in various team events. He also supported the city's college and women's basketball teams. Following the news of Slick's death, the Storm released a statement thanking him for his unwavering support.