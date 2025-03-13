What Was Oliver “Big O” Miller’s Cause of Death? The Arkansas Legend Died at Age 54 "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Arkansas legend Oliver Miller," the NBA star's beloved team wrote on social media. By Elizabeth Randolph Published March 13 2025, 10:13 a.m. ET Source: X/@omillero3

The NBA world lost another legend. Oliver Miller, aka "Big O," has died. He was 54 at the time of his death and is being mourned by many of his fans.

Much of the world met Oliver as one of The University of Arkansas's top players before he went on to have a nine-season run in the NBA. Here's everything to know about the star athlete's cause of death.

What was Oliver Miller's cause of death?

Oliver's direct cause of death wasn't immediately known. However, the NBA star battled health issues before he died. According to AP News, Big O was diagnosed with cancer at some point before he died. The outlet shared that the diagnosis was disclosed at an event honoring its 1990 Final Four team. His beloved team in Arkansas revealed in his highlight reel that he couldn't attend the event due to him continuing his "courageous battle with cancer" in Phoenix, Ariz. "Means a lot. Still in tears," Oliver wrote of the video on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Oliver became a college breakout star while playing for the Razorbacks. Some of his accolades included averaging 12.2 points and 6.5 rebounds in four seasons and assisting the school's coach, Nolan Richardson's 1989-1990 team to reach the Final Four before losing to Duke. In 1991, Oliver won the Southwest Conference Player of the Year honors. Following the news of the basketball phenom's death, Oliver's team released a statement sharing how much he contributed to their success.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Arkansas legend Oliver Miller," the team shared on X. "A key member of the 1990 Final Four team, an SWC Hall of Famer, a first-round NBA draft pick, and a true embodiment of the Razorback spirit. We love you, Big O. Our thoughts are with his family."