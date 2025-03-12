Who Are Junior Bridgeman’s Children? All About His Sons and Daughter Junior Bridgeman died at the age of 71 after reportedly suffering a heart attack while in Louisville, Ky. By Danielle Jennings Published March 12 2025, 11:06 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@edenbridgemansklenar

It’s a sad day for fans of the Milwaukee Bucks, as one of the team’s most legendary players and team owner has died. The death of Junior Bridgeman, the NBA star turned billionaire businessman, was announced on Wednesday, March 12.

Junior died at the age of 71 after reportedly suffering a heart attack while in Louisville, Ky., according to WISN. He is survived by his wife, Doris Griffith, and three children, Ryan, Justin and Eden, who followed in their father’s footsteps to keep the family’s legacy alive.

Who are Junior Bridgeman’s children?

Of Junior’s three children, two have taken the reins and made considerable strides in furthering the family legacy that their father created. Ryan Bridgeman and Eden Bridgeman are very successful and public figures, while Justin keeps a considerably low profile. Junior’s only daughter, Eden, is the proud owner and CEO of both EBONY magazine and Jet magazine. In 2020, Junior purchased both magazines for $14 million, at which time Eden became the head of both publications, according to Black Enterprise.

Ryan, however, did not take the publishing route to success, instead opting for the franchise goldmine. He became the CEO of Manna Inc. in 2017, according to Essentially Sports. Previously owning over 450 Wendy’s and Chili’s restaurants, Ryan cut that number in half and significantly increased profits, per the outlet. Both Eden and Ryan are married.

Junior is remembered by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Following the news of Junior's death, the team issued a statement about his passing and the incredible legacy that he left behind. "The Milwaukee Bucks are shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Bucks legend and owner Junior Bridgeman," the team said. "Junior's retired No. 2 jersey hangs in Fiserv Forum, serving as a constant remembrance of his outstanding play on the court and his impact on the Bucks’ success."