The Story Behind "Lakers in 5" and Why It's a Fan Favorite During NBA Playoffs The phrase "Lakers in 5" is fairly straightforward... By Allison DeGrushe Published March 13 2025, 10:55 a.m. ET Source: Los Angeles Lakers

In the world of basketball, there's no shortage of phrases that can leave you scratching your head, especially if you're not fully caught up on the NBA lingo. One of those? "Lakers in 5" — wait, what the hell does that even mean?!

While it might sound like just another fan's optimistic prediction, there's more to it than meets the eye. So, whether you're a casual spectator or a diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan trying to decode the hype, we've got the lowdown on what "Lakers in 5" really means and why it's become such a go-to expression.

What does "Lakers in 5" mean?

For those who don’t pay close attention to professional basketball, you might have heard the phrase "Lakers in 5" tossed around during playoff season and wondered exactly what it means. Simply put, "Lakers in 5" is essentially a confident prediction that the Lakers will win a playoff series in five games, winning four games to their opponent's one victory.

To understand why this phrase has become so popular, it's important to first understand the structure of the NBA playoffs and the significance of a "best-of-seven" series. In the NBA, playoff matchups are set up as best-of-seven series, meaning that the first team to win four games advances to the next round, while the other team gets eliminated.

When a series ends in five games, it always shows that one team has clearly dominated the other. The winner in such a series has secured four wins before the other team could even manage to win two.

So, when someone says "Lakers in 5," they're expressing confidence that the Los Angeles team will beat their opponent quickly, closing out the series with a decisive 4-1 victory. The phrase signals a belief that the team has a clear advantage and will finish the job without needing all seven games to secure a spot in the next round.

For Lakers fans, the phrase "Lakers in 5" isn't just about predicting a 4-1 outcome — it's a reflection of the deep-seated belief in their team's ability to win efficiently. As we all know, the Los Angeles Lakers have long been one of the NBA's most successful and iconic franchises, with a rich history of championships, legendary Hall of Fame players, and unforgettable playoff moments.

And so, longtime fans of the Lakers are used to seeing their team perform at a high level, and the expectation is often that the Lakers will finish off their opponents without much difficulty. The "Lakers in 5" phrase tends to pop up most frequently when the Lakers have a strong roster. And, as previously stated, it's usually during playoff runs when they're considered a contender for the championship.