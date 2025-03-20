Where to Watch March Madness 2025 — Best Streaming Services and TV Coverage What are the best options for watching March Madness 2025 games? By Trisha Faulkner Published March 20 2025, 11:13 a.m. ET Source: Mega

March Madness 2025 brings weeks of high-intensity college basketball as 68 teams compete for the national championship. Every year, the tournament delivers unforgettable moments. Whether it’s thrilling upsets, last-second buzzer-beaters, or powerhouse matchups, there’s no shortage of must-watch moments. With so many games spread across different networks and streaming platforms, knowing where to watch March Madness 2025 can get confusing.

The good news? There are plenty of ways to tune in, whether through traditional TV broadcasts or flexible streaming options. From major networks airing matchups to free trial opportunities that let fans watch without a subscription, here’s everything needed to catch the action.

Where can you turn to watch March Madness 2025? Here are the best streaming options.

March Madness 2025 is being broadcast on CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV. CBS holds exclusive rights to the Final Four and National Championship games, making it the go-to channel for the tournament’s biggest moments. The First Four matchups aired on truTV on March 18 -19, 2025. CBS, TBS, and TNT share coverage of the early rounds. Checking TV listings is the best way to keep up with each matchup.

For cord-cutters, several streaming services provide access to these channels. Paramount Plus offers live streaming for all CBS-broadcasted games, including the Final Four and championship matchup. Max, formerly known as HBO Max, allows subscribers to watch games airing on TBS, TNT, and truTV.

YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream all carry CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV, ensuring full tournament coverage without a cable subscription. According to USA Today, Fubo is another streaming option. It, however, only includes CBS, meaning games on TBS, TNT, and truTV won’t be available.

Another option for streaming is to watch directly through the NCAA’s official March Madness Live website and app. The platform offers live streams of every game, but users need to sign in with their TV provider credentials to access most matchups. Some games are available to stream for free, though availability may vary depending on location.

Free trial options provide fans with a way to watch without a subscription.

Streaming services offering free trials can be a great way to watch the tournament without committing to a paid plan. Paramount Plus, for example, includes a seven-day free trial, giving viewers access to all CBS games, including the Final Four and championship. YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV also provide trial periods that include CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV, allowing fans to stream every game for a limited time.

These free trials offer a temporary solution for fans who don’t want to miss the action, but it’s important to check when they expire to avoid unexpected charges. Reviewing each service’s terms and conditions before signing up is always a good idea.

March Madness 2025 viewing options ensure no one misses a game

With so many ways to watch March Madness 2025, there’s an option for every type of viewer. Traditional TV broadcasts on CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV provide full tournament coverage while streaming platforms offer more flexibility for those without cable.