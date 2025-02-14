JT Toppin and Obi Toppin Are Both Basketball Stars, but Are They Related? JT Toppin does have three siblings, but is Obi one of them? By Jennifer Farrington Published Feb. 14 2025, 9:40 a.m. ET Source: ESPN; NBA

Basketball forward JT Toppin has been drawing attention in the world of college basketball since joining the Texas Tech Red Raiders in 2024. Known for his impressive skills on the court, JT previously played for the New Mexico Lobos from 2023 to 2024.

Most recently, JT made history by becoming the "only Division I player with at least 40 points, 15 rebounds, and multiple steals and blocks in a single game over the last 30 years," a feat achieved during the Feb. 12, 2025, game against Arizona State, as noted by ESPN alum Jared Benson. While his basketball achievements are unquestionable, there’s a growing curiosity about his personal life, particularly his siblings. JT has three siblings, but is NBA player Obi Toppin one of them?

Is JT Toppin related to Obi Toppin?

No, JT Toppin and NBA player Obi Toppin don’t appear to be related, despite both playing basketball. While JT does have three siblings, they’re younger than him, which rules out the possibility of Obi being his brother, per his University of New Mexico bio. JT is 19, while Obi is 26, and their mothers are also different — JT’s mom is Naomi Toppin, while Obi’s is Roni Riccardi-Toppin.

It seems the only thing JT and Obi share is the same last name. As for Obi, he does have siblings — two older sisters, Ashley and Olivia, and a younger brother, Jacob Toppin, Charleston Southern University notes on its website.

Jacob and Obi Toppin, aka the Toppin Brothers, both play for the NBA.

Although JT and Obi Toppin aren’t related, Jacob Toppin, Obi’s younger brother, does play in the NBA. Their parents are Obadiah Toppin, a well-known NYC streetball player, and Roni Riccardi-Toppin.

Jacob was born on May 8, 2000, stands 6 feet 8 inches tall, and currently plays for the New York Knicks. He previously played college basketball for the Rhode Island Rams and the Kentucky Wildcats. Some fun facts about Jacob include that his favorite food is Italian, and his pre-game superstition is eating candy, according to his NBA bio.

While it isn't clear how much Jacob Toppin's contract is with the New York Knicks, he did sign a one-year contract with the team for the 2024-2025 season. His career earnings are currently listed as just over $115,000, according to Spotrac.

As for Obi, who was born Obadiah Richard Toppin Jr. on March 4, 1998, he made his NBA debut with the New York Knicks after being selected as the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Obi was traded to the Indiana Pacers in July 2023 in exchange for two future second-round draft picks. He signed a four-year, $58 million contract with the Pacers in July 2024, earning between $12 million and $16 million per year, according to Spotrac.

Obi Toppin is newly engaged with two kids.

Obi and his longtime partner, Magdalena Bellinger, got engaged in January 2025, he revealed in a carousel of photos featuring the engagement scene and, of course, the enormous ring.