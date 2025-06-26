Looks Like Joe Budden’s Patreon Pivot Is Already Bolstering His Net Worth Did he accidentally leak his patreon earnings? By Mustafa Gatollari Published June 26 2025, 10:05 a.m. ET Source: Instagram | @joebudden

Rap old-heads probably identify Joe Budden with his 2003 track "Pump it Up." But younger folks more than likely know him from his broadcasting duties on The Joe Budden Podcast, along with Everyday Struggle and State of the Culture. And while the Grammy-nominated rapper came up during a time when records still earned artists money, he can probably attribute most of his current net worth to his work as a commentator.

Like any public figure's net worth estimations, there are varying reports on how much money Budden has earned from his broadcasting ventures. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Budden's got $6 million in the bank, which the outlet says was last updated on May 18, 2025.

However, Net Worth 202 has approximated that Budden's got way more bucks in the bank that. The website indicates that they've recently updated the personality's valuation. As of 2025, Net Worth 202 says he's worth $25 million.

Joe Budden Rapper/Broadcasting Personality Net worth: 25 Million Joe Budden was born on Aug. 31, 1980, in Manhattan, New York.

It's no secret that successful podcast hosts are able to earn a ton of money. Long before Joe Rogan inked his $100 million Spotify deal, it was estimated he was earning around $800,000 per new episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.

Source: YouTube | @The Joe Budden Network

This wasn't just coming from stream payouts, either, but advertising partnerships as well. The longform discussions that take place on podcasts offers showrunners the ability to fit in more advertising space. Furthermore, these extended talks offer more opportunities for hosts and guests to locate particularly scintillating moments.

Subsequently, many of these moments can be clipped and shared on social media as brief snippets, providing further marketing for podcast hosts. Like Rogan, Budden also regularly features prominent guests on his podcast.

Recently, Budden switched his podcast platform over to Patreon, which caused waves in the podcasting community. While The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory & Mal will continue to be streamed for free on Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and SoundCloud, paid Patreon subscribers will have access to exclusive content.

Joe Budden appears to accidentally leak his Patreon numbers. pic.twitter.com/1h159O1qn9 — No Jumper (@nojumper) June 24, 2025

And it seems like the move has been a lucrative one for Budden. No Jumper posted images of Budden sharing the total visits to his podcast on Patreon. While the rapper/host blurred out the earnings and active members in his post, he did leave the total number of visits, which stood at 30.2 million after enjoying a 3.4 million jump.

In an X post, No Jumper took the same image posted by Budden and brightened it. The blurring that Budden applied to his original image became translucent, revealing the numbers he attempted to hide. His Patreon earnings revealed he brought in a whopping $902,000 after migrating to the platform.