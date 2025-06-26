People Once Called Jaylen Brown’s FCHWPO Acronym Corny, but Now It Hits Different "Why does Jaylen Brown have it as his Twitter handle?" By Jennifer Farrington Published June 26 2025, 11:44 a.m. ET Source: Mega;X/@FCHWPO

There are tons of acronyms floating around online. Some are just there to shorten how we write, while others are meant to hype you up or give you a little motivation. Because sometimes, you need something positive to hold onto. You’ve got commonly used ones like YOLO (you only live once) and GOAT (greatest of all time), and then there are the random ones that go viral just because, like DYKTMM (do you know the muffin man), which is merely a Shrek reference, or SYBAU, short for “shut your b---h a-- up.”

But then there’s FCHWPO. It’s been making the rounds for a while now, mostly because it's tied to Boston Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown. And unlike the others, this one actually carries weight. FCHWPO is one of those acronyms that stands for something meaningful.

What does FCHWPO mean?

FCHWPO is an acronym tied to Boston Celtics player Jaylen Brown, who uses it as both his X (formerly Twitter) handle (@fchwpo) and Instagram username. It stands for “Faith, Consistency, Hard Work Pays Off.” Jaylen seems to be the first to use it (and has been for nearly a decade, at least).

During the Celtics’ 2022 NBA Finals run, Jaylen spoke about what FCHWPO means to him. In an interview, later shared to Facebook, he explained, “Probably a short list of people — close mentors, family — that introduced me to things like meditation, introduced me to things like spirituality, belief, faith.” He added, “My acronym, Twitter name, ironically is ‘Faith, Consistency, Hard Work Pays Off.' All those things have been stuff that has been engraved in me for a long, long time now.”

He went on to say that “letting it manifest and letting it all come to life is great on the biggest stage in basketball. And I try to share as much as I can with my teammates and staff, whoever’s around, because it not just translates to basketball, but also translates to life as well.” And he’s not wrong. FCHWPO is one of those acronyms that resonates far beyond sports. These are traits that anyone can adopt and use to move forward and level up.

Jaylen Brown is generous with both his motivation and his money.

Jaylen doesn’t just share words of wisdom and motivation; some he likely picked up along the way, and others were passed down to him. He’s also incredibly giving. He was once spotted handing out a pair of his unreleased sneakers to a young fan, a moment that probably made that kid’s entire week. You can catch the heartfelt exchange in a TikTok clip shared by @sportscenternext.

But Jaylen’s generosity goes beyond random acts of kindness. He’s deeply committed to advocating for underrepresented communities. He founded Boston XChange, a nonprofit that aims to empower “underrepresented creators and entrepreneurs by providing the resources, support, and opportunities needed to thrive,” according to the organization’s official site.