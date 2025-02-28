Zendaya Will Play Shrek's Daughter in 'Shrek 5,' but How Many Kids Does He Have? Shrek's triplets are all grown up now because the passage of time is inevitable. By Joseph Allen Published Feb. 28 2025, 10:35 a.m. ET Source: Dreamworks

More than a decade after the most recent installment, we're getting another Shrek movie. In late February, news broke that Zendaya was joining the cast of Shrek 5 as one of Shrek's daughters.

Article continues below advertisement

Following the news that she would be joining the cast, many wanted a refresher on the state of Shrek's family as of the last Shrek movie. Given how long it's been since we've seen our favorite swamp dweller, here's a quick reminder of what his family situation is looking like.

Source: Dreamworks

Article continues below advertisement

How many kids does Shrek have?

In Shrek the Third (which is when I became too old for these movies), Fiona gives birth to triplets named Fergus, Farkle, and Felicia. Those babies existed in the third and fourth installments of the franchise, but have thus far only appeared as babies. Zendaya is set to play Felicia, and as our first teaser suggests, she's a full-on teenager now who is sporting a half-up, half-down hairdo and some lipstick.

It's unclear whether Shrek and Fiona's other children will have prominent roles in this new film, but given how big of a star Zendaya is, it seems fair to say that Felicia will be the most important of the children in this new installment. Cameron Diaz, Mike Meyers, and Eddie Murphy are all set to reprise their roles from the previous installments, and the new teaser gives us a little bit of time with every member of the cast.

Article continues below advertisement

'Shrek 5' is still more than a year away.

The first teaser for Shrek 5 is already here, but the movie isn't set to hit theaters until December of 2026. At that point, it will have been 25 years since the first movie hit theaters. The movie will be directed by Walt Dohrn and Conrad Vernon, who have both worked on the franchise before, as well as Brad Ableson, who recently directed Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Article continues below advertisement

Zendaya's involvement gives us a sense that Shrek's children will be more integrated into the story for this installment, but what we don't yet know is what the movie will actually be about. Given that we still have almost two years before it actually hits theaters, though, there's still plenty of time for us to discover exactly what Shrek 5 will be doing from a story perspective.

While the Shrek franchise has been dormant since 2010, the franchise did lead to two spin-off movies that were both focused on Antonio Banderas's Puss in Boots. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish was a critical and commercial success, but it did not rival the success of the original Shrek, which competed at the Cannes Film Festival and won the very first Oscar for Best Animated Feature.