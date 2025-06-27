Amina Buddafly Defends “Betrayed” Ex-Husband Peter Gunz After Revealing She’s Homeless The former 'Love & Hip Hop' couple share two children, daughters Cori and Bronx. By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 27 2025, 4:54 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@iamaminabuddafly

Singer Amina Buddafly recently had a vulnerable moment with her fans, which led many of them to bash her ex-husband, rapper Peter Gunz. The former spouses, whose marriage and 2018 divorce played out on social media and during their time on Love & Hip-Hop, brought us back into their group chat when Amina revealed she and their daughters were homeless.

Article continues below advertisement

Peter has since addressed the Black Buddafly songstresses' vulnerable moment, causing her to clear the air. Here's the scoop.

Article continues below advertisement

What Amina Buddafly and Peter Gunz have said about her claims that she's homeless.

In a video posted on Amina's TikTok account from June 24, 2025, she confirmed she and Peter's daughters, Cori and Bronx, no longer lived in their Los Angeles, Calif., home and had uprooted to her native country, Hamburg, Germany. She explained in the video that, due to financial setbacks, she needed to leave the United States because she and her children had nowhere to go but to be with her family.

“Day one of waking up in Germany after losing our home in LA,” Amina shared in the video. “Me and my kids moved out of our place, put our stuff in storage, or most of it in the trash… We don’t have a home, y’all.” The reality TV vet added she didn't know how long she would be homeless, but was fortunate to have her family to lean on "’til I figure it out. Because I will, as I always do.” She also said she was forced to get rid of most of her belongings and took what was essential for the move.

Article continues below advertisement

"I threw my whole life in the trash," Amina admitted. "80 percent of what we owned, and I didn’t own anything valuable anyway to begin with. “It feels very good to not have much, but have what’s important, which is love.” Soon after Amina shared her truth about her housing situation, multiple social media users expressed their opinions about the situation.

Article continues below advertisement

According to The ShadeRoom, many users blamed Peter for seemingly not taking care of two of his ten children. The day after her post, the "Uptown" rapper reacted to the reveal with a message for his ex on Threads. "Really thought we gave the world enough of our private life, however, the show must go on,” Peter wrote.

The VH1 alum also discussed the matter in an interview with comedian Godfrey on Instagram Live. During their discussion, Peter said he felt "betrayed" that Amina would share their personal business with the world and claimed he offered his ex and their daughters to stay in his Dallas apartment "rent-free." “I love my kids, bro," he told Godfrey in a clip obtained by Live Bitez. "My kids could never be homeless. I have an apartment in Dallas. I said Amina, go stay in Dallas, that’s it."

Article continues below advertisement

“I had no idea that she was going to lead the world thinking that she was homeless," Peter added. "I bought a round-trip ticket. They come back on the 23rd of August, and it’s just like I feel so f---ed up. I feel a little betrayed.” Amina, for her part, followed up with another message addressing her ex's Live. In the video, she confirmed Peter had been "holding us down in the past," at least within the last few years, when she claimed she "started struggling crazy."

Article continues below advertisement