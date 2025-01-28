Distractify
‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami’ Star Florence El Luche’s Net Worth Doesn’t Add Up

The reality star's estimated earnings don't match her multiple businesses.

Published Jan. 28 2025, 9:46 a.m. ET

Florence El Luche
Haitian music artist Florence de Luche is known in Miami and beyond as the Queen of Kompa music. After moving to the U.S. from Haiti at a young age, she rose to fame with songs like "Bounce Dat," "4 AM," and "Bal Tout." Though Florence didn't get into the music scene until she had already been married with children, she hit the ground running and eventually became on Viacom's radar.

In 2022, Florence joined Love & Hip Hop: Miami in the series's fourth season.

Although Love & Hip Hop increased her visibility and kept her in the news, it's not her only job. Here's what to know about her net worth and other details about the reality star.

Florence El Luche
What is Florence El Luche's net worth?

Florence's net worth is reportedly relatively low. She is estimated to be worth about $16,000 from her music and YouTube videos. In 2021, her song, "Dekonkete" reached 1.5 million views, putting her on the mainstream's radar. However, the report doesn't include Florence's Love & Hip Hop salary. While LHH's executive producer, Mona Scott-Young, has never released any official salary earnings from the cast, some stars, including its OGs like Kirk and Rasheeda Frost, make around $300,000 an episode.

Flo is also likely worth more than $16,000 based on her many side hustles. The entrepreneur owns and operates multiple businesses, including a beauty company, beauty bar named Riske and La Fourchette Restaurant in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood. Her entrepreneurial spirit reflects her family's business-oriented background.

Flo has said her businesses and music career boomed through her being on Love & Hip Hop: Miami, though the extra attention came from her beefing with several of her cast members, including her "Bounce Dat" collaborator, Trina.

"It has helped my music career,” Flo told Atlanta Black Star in 2023. "It has helped so I’m not saying I’m going to be there for the long run, but I’m enjoying the moment right now.”

Is Florence El Luche married?

Flo's time on Love & Hip Hop: Miami has included her discussing her tumultuous marriage to fellow rapper Guy Marlon Dure. Marlon, the King of Rap Kreol, is the father of her three children.

Flo and Marlon's marital highs and lows have played out on LHH since her first season. Since being on the show, the couple has opened up about his infidelity and how it has affected her other relationships.

In 2022, Flo and her sister, Gaelle, came to blows after Gaelle told her Marlon was cheating on her long after she had already known about it. Over the years, Flo and Marlon have gone back and forth about whether they will be together. However, as of now, it appears the couple is separated and co-parenting their children.

In October 2024, Flo shared on Instagram that she was seeing a new beau, rapper Yani Martelly. The reality star appeared in her new beau's January 2025 music video for his song, "I'm With You."

Flo's diverse portfolio proves her net worth is likely more than what the public knows. And, based on how the LHH: Miami girls love receipts, it's probably best her true net worth remains her little secret.

Latest Love & Hip Hop News and Updates

